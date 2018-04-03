Holland America Line's Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares

All cruises between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 1, 2019, excluding Grand Voyages and Grand Voyage segments, are eligible for the Ready Set Sail promotion. The prepaid gratuities cover the hotel service charge, while 50 percent reduced deposits and attractive fares make it more affordable to start planning for a future cruise. Depending on the cruise length, guests booking suites will receive onboard spending money up to $300 per stateroom.

"Our guests are frequent travelers and many book their next cruise up to a year in advance. Promotions like Ready Set Sail give them the opportunity to reserve now with a low deposit and receive incentives like prepaid gratuities and onboard spending money," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Applying Ready Set Sail to the majority of our global cruises and adding extra perks makes it possible for more cruisers to take that trip they've been dreaming about."

Suite guests can use their onboard spending money to enjoy a variety of shipboard experiences and amenities. Extras that the credit can be applied to include treatments at the Greenhouse Spa & Salon, gift shop purchases, EXC Tours (shore excursions), beverages or dinner at one of the specialty restaurants such as Pinnacle Grill, Sel de Mer, Canaletto or Tamarind, depending on the ship.

By booking with Ready Set Sail, guests enjoy cruise fare savings and can sail all over the world while taking advantage of the promotion. Eligible Holland America Line destinations include Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys, the Caribbean, Canada and New England, Mexico, South America, the Panama Canal, the Far East, the South Pacific, Europe, the Mediterranean, and Australia and New Zealand.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

