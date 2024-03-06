Holland America Line's Spring Sale Offers Up to 50% Off Cruise Fares and Onboard Spending Credit for Upcoming Departures

Book by March 19 for deals on cruises departing from March 30 through May 2024

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking for a last-minute deal on a spring getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line's Spring Sale launching March 6, 2024. Featuring up to 50% off cruise fares and onboard credits of $50 per person, the offer is available on select departures from March 30 through May 2024. As a bonus, guests who book a suite can double their onboard credit for a total of $100 per person. Guests can use code SPRINGSALE at checkout to redeem or book with their Travel Agent.

The Spring Sale includes cruises ranging from seven to 35 days to a variety of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Canada/New England, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Bookings must be made by March 19, 2024, to take advantage of the promotion.

"For travellers who are considering a last-minute getaway, our Spring Sale offers amazing fares plus a generous onboard spending credit," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Some of our most exciting trips are featured, including Alaska Cruisetours, Northern Europe and the Panama Canal. Combine it with Have It All for incredible added value that includes not only the shipboard credit, but also our most popular amenities."

Spring Sale Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

The Spring Sale is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have it All" premium fare. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Spring Sale fare discounts and onboard credit, guests receive four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Nearly 100 cruises and Alaska Cruisetours are included in the Spring Sale. Example departures:

Onboard Credit Good for Dining, Shore Excursions and More

Guests who book a Spring Sale cruise receive a $50 per person onboard credit (up to $100 per stateroom), and suite bookings earn a $100 per person onboard credit (up to $200 per stateroom). The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, photography and more.

Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Spring Sale is not valid on cruises three days or less; the $100 per person suite bonus is not available for Alaska Cruisetours or Alaska Gulf cruises. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

