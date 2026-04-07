Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration Announces Partnership with Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary at the University of Illinois Chicago

Expanding to five Centers of Excellence to bring life changing vision restoration to more patients nationwide

CINCINNATI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration, the only foundation in the world addressing the critical unmet medical need of corneal transplantation for patients with blinding Severe Ocular Surface Disease (OSD), today announced the partnership with Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) strengthening its national network to five Centers of Excellence to bring life-changing vision restoration to more patients worldwide.

Ali Djalilian, MD

Dr. Ali R. Djalilian, Searls III/Schenk Professor of Ophthalmology and Co-Director of the Cornea and External Disease Service in the UIC Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences will lead the newly established Center of Excellence. He is a recognized authority on the management of severe corneal and ocular surface diseases including limbal stem cell deficiency and transplantation. Dr. Djalilian's appointment marks the establishment of the fifth Center of Excellence, joining Cincinnati Eye Institute, University of California Irvine, Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, and Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, each led by corneal experts delivering advanced care to patients with severe ocular surface disease using Dr. Holland's protocols.

"We are honored to partner with the Holland Foundation to establish a Center of Excellence at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary at the University of Illinois Chicago," said Ali R. Djalilian, M.D. "This collaboration enables us to expand access to specialized care and deliver sight-restoring treatment to more patients with severe ocular surface disease."

"Ali Djalilian, M.D. is an outstanding clinician, surgeon, and researcher," said Edward J. Holland, MD, Co-Founder of the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration. "Partnering with Dr. Djalilian and the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary at the University of Illinois Chicago meaningfully expands access to proper care for patients with severe ocular surface disease and brings us closer to restoring vision for those in need."

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to transforming the lives of individuals affected by Severe OSD. The Holland Foundation educates surgeons and establishes Centers of Excellence to perform The Cincinnati Protocol™, a procedure developed by world-renowned ophthalmologist Edward J. Holland, M.D., to restore sight for patients with severe ocular surface disease (OSD) experiencing blindness.

About the Light After Darkness Campaign

Light After Darkness is a 5-year $5M fundraising campaign to support the Holland Foundation's mission to address the profound unmet need faced by patients with corneal blindness resulting from Severe Ocular Surface Disease. The campaign aims to empower surgeons, advance care, and drive research innovation.

To donate or learn more about the Light After Darkness Campaign, please visit our website.

About the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals affected by Severe Ocular Surface Disease (Severe OSD), including limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a rare and devastating condition that can result in chronic pain, profound vision loss, and blindness. The Holland Foundation was co-founded by Robert J. Dempsey and Edward J. Holland, M.D., and is the only foundation of its kind in the world. The foundation was created to address a critical unmet need in corneal transplantation for patients with blinding Severe Ocular Surface Disease. Additionally, it supports standardizing the medical and surgical care for these patients and providing education to implement The Cincinnati Protocol as well as supporting the infrastructure needed to create Centers of Excellence worldwide.

About The Cincinnati ProtocolÔ

The Cincinnati Protocol is a coordinated team effort to restore sight to patients with severe ocular surface disease who are blind from limbal stem cell failure. Collaboration with glaucoma, retina, oculoplastics, and nephrology is critical to guide corneal surgeons in patient transplantation management. Established in 2021, The Cincinnati Protocol is a proven protocol whose results have been validated and published in respected peer-reviewed medical journals. This strong evidence base underscores its effectiveness and impact, giving confidence to clinicians worldwide.

Media Contact

Kila Hanrahan

Executive Director

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(859) 409-0009

SOURCE Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration