Hollander Sleep & Décor Appoints New Executive Leadership Team Members

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollander Sleep and Décor, a leading North American supplier of bedding, bath, and home décor, has added four new additions to its executive leadership team to support its growth including Michael Wandera as Chief Information Officer, Dave Laverty as Chief Operations Officer (both in March 2021), Amy Price as Chief Commercial Officer, and Dave Bushland as Chief Financial Officer (both in August 2021).

Hollander Sleep & Décor

"The leadership, talent and market expertise brought by these seasoned executives reinforce Hollander's position as the authority in sleep and home décor," states Thomas Pinnau, CEO of Hollander. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael, Dave, Amy and Dave onboard as we accelerate our transformation and growth across the organization to better service our customers."

Michael Wandera is the Chief information Officer. He is charged with supporting Hollander's acquisition and integration strategies and driving innovation and efficiency using technology. Michael joins Hollander with more than 25 years of transformative IT leadership in both public and leading private equity portfolio companies. Prior to Hollander, Michael was Vice President, Chief Information Officer at The Topps Company, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Fortunoff and Vice President, Information Technology at Breuners Home Furnishing Corporation.

Dave Laverty has joined Hollander Sleep and Décor as Chief Operations Officer. Dave's oversees all supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics operations to drive operational excellence at Hollander Sleep & Decor. Dave is a Global Operations leader accomplished at delivering significant, sustainable results quickly within diverse industries and environments. Dave started his career at Revlon, then he joined the Callaway Golf Company and then went onto transform the operations at Nixon as their COO and Blinds to Go as the Head of Operations.

Amy Price has joined Hollander as Chief Commercial Officer where she will lead the entire Sales, Merchandising and Marketing functions at Hollander. Previously Amy has held leadership roles at Tommy Hilfiger, Polo, Liz Claiborne, Rafaella Apparel Group, The Jones Group and most recently as the Senior Vice President and GM for Delta Galil. Amy brings to Hollander a rich and deep experience across multiple public and private organizations, retail and consumer products, brand licensing, new product development and marketing, Amy will be instrumental in the successful implementation of key strategic transformation projects at Hollander.

Dave Bushland has joined Hollander Sleep and Décor as Chief Financial Officer. Dave's career spans 30 years with a proven track record of success building teams, leading systems, process, and structural improvements, and delivering financial results across a diverse range of industries and companies including Walmart, Grainger, SUPERVALU Inc., Golfsmith, and Procter & Gamble. Most recently Dave has been working with NGB Home as Executive VP – CFO/COO in sponsorship with private equity group Sycamore Partners. As Chief Financial Officer, Dave will lead the entire Finance function at Hollander, including Operations Controlling, FP&A, Strategic Planning, AR, Compliance, Customer Credits and Contracts.

About Hollander Sleep and Décor

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Hollander designs, manufactures, and markets utility bedding products, slipcovers, home decor products and shower curtains that it sells to a variety of prominent retailers, distributors, and hotels. Hollander is the leading bed pillow and mattress pad supplier in North America under owned and licensed brands which include Beautyrest®, Ralph Lauren®, Calvin Klein®, Chaps®, Great Sleep®, Healthy Home®, I AM®, Live Comfortably®, Pacific Coast Feather®, Renova®, Protect-A-Bed® and Restful Nights® and a leading slipcover and shower curtain manufacturer under owned brands SureFit® and Hookless®. For more information, visit hollandersleepdecor.com.

