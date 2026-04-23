The industry leader in locker design and solutions reintroduces itself to a market where design is increasingly recognized as a driver of human performance

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollman, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of locker solutions, today announced the launch of its first major brand campaign, timed to coincide with the company's 50th anniversary. The campaign, developed in partnership with Atlanta-based creative agency BALD, marks a defining moment for a company that has spent five decades designing and manufacturing spaces that drive performance across domains.

Hollman Inc. Launches Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50 Years Manufacturing Elite Locker Rooms and Workspaces Hollman Inc. Launches Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50 Years Manufacturing Elite Locker Rooms and Workspaces Speed Speed

"We're on a journey to set the standard in designing innovative environments where athletes prepare, professionals perform, and people do their best work," said Travis Hollman, CEO of Hollman, Inc. "Every elite organization in the world is working to evolve its physical space to give it a competitive edge, and we're uniquely positioned to meet this demand across sectors. As we enter this next chapter as a company, I've never been more excited about the future, and this campaign is a testament to the momentum we're seeing."

The campaign is built around several of Hollman's product verticals: Athletics, Workspace, Healthcare, Fitness and Wellness, Clubs and Resorts, and Educational Facilities. Starting April 23, the campaign will run across video, digital and social media, trade show activations, and email campaigns. Among the campaign highlights is a new golf-focused modular unit within the Clubs, Resorts, and Spa line. The campaign also spotlights MeSpace, Hollman's adaptive workstation launched in 2024, the first line designed around the principles of neuroarchitecture to enhance productivity and well-being in the workplace for industrial, warehouse, and office solutions.

Leading the campaign is VP of Marketing, Jerome Elenez, who joined Hollman in October 2025. Elenez brings decades of brand-building experience to the role, including his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer of the Dallas Mavericks and VP of Marketing at FC Dallas.

"Research is now catching up to what Hollman has known for 50 years: environments drive success, and we help unlock human potential in that 'moment' before the big moment," said Elenez. "This campaign puts that story in front of the architects, developers, and corporate decision-makers who have the power to act on it and gives Hollman the brand platform it has earned."

The campaign is targeted at architects, interior designers, corporate real estate decision-makers, athletic program directors, club and resort operators, and fitness and healthcare facility managers.

Since its founding in 1976, Hollman has manufactured more than 20 million lockers for some of the world's most recognizable organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA, as well as Goldman Sachs, Apple, and Nike. The company operates out of a 350,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Irving, Texas.

About Hollman, Inc .

Hollman, Inc. is the industry leader in locker design and solutions. We have manufactured more than 20 million lockers for high-profile organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, major American golf courses, corporate centers, country clubs, fitness studios and gyms, college campuses, museums, and hospitals. Hollman lockers are built to inspire teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and trust among those who use them.

Learn more at Hollman.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About MeSpace

MeSpace is a workspace design company that manufactures modern, customizable workstations to give organizations a competitive edge by enabling productivity and human potential. Founded by CEO Travis Hollman, MeSpace was inspired by his personal struggles with dyslexia and his extensive experience in manufacturing and design. With a mission to help people like him succeed, MeSpace is a first-of-its-kind product developed by a neurodiverse leader for neurodiverse employees. MeSpace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hollman, Inc. based in Dallas, Texas.

Learn more at www.mespacedesigns.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Hollman Inc.