HollyFrontier, Broadridge Financial Solutions Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P 500 have total market capitalizations above $13 billion. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are more appropriate for those indices. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 18 to coincide with the June rebalance.
S&P MidCap 400 constituents HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE: HFC) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) will switch places with Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) and Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) respectively in the S&P 500. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) and Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE) will switch places with Endo International plc (NASD: ENDP) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (NYSE: CTB) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.
Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE: FSB) will replace The Finish Line Inc. (NASD: FINL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open on Monday, June 18. JD Sports Fashion Plc is acquiring The Finish Line in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.
HollyFrontier operates as an independent petroleum refiner. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Sub-Industry index.
Broadridge Financial Solutions provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.
Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.
Range Resources operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil company. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.
Chemed provides hospice and palliative care services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.
Haemonetics provides hematology products and solutions. Headquartered in Braintree, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.
Endo International manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.
Cooper Tire & Rubber designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires. Headquartered in Findlay, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Tires & Rubber Sub-Industry index.
Franklin Financial Network provides banking and related financial services. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – June 18, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
HollyFrontier
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Refining &
|
Broadridge
|
Information Technology
|
Data Processing &
|
DELETED
|
Acuity Brands
|
Industrials
|
Electrical Components
|
Range Resources
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration &
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 18, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Acuity Brands
|
Industrials
|
Electrical Components
|
Range
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration
|
Chemed
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Services
|
Haemonetics
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Supplies
|
DELETED
|
HollyFrontier
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Refining &
|
Broadridge
|
Information Technology
|
Data Processing &
|
Endo International
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Cooper Tire &
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Tires & Rubber
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 18, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Endo
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Cooper Tire &
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Tires & Rubber
|
Franklin
|
Financials
|
Regional Banks
|
DELETED
|
Chemed
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Services
|
Haemonetics
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Supplies
|
The Finish Line
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Apparel Retail
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollyfrontier-broadridge-financial-solutions-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-300662603.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article