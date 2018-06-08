HollyFrontier, Broadridge Financial Solutions Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

HollyFrontier operates as an independent petroleum refiner. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Sub-Industry index.

Broadridge Financial Solutions provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Range Resources operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil company. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Chemed provides hospice and palliative care services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

Haemonetics provides hematology products and solutions. Headquartered in Braintree, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Endo International manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.

Cooper Tire & Rubber designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires. Headquartered in Findlay, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Tires & Rubber Sub-Industry index.

Franklin Financial Network provides banking and related financial services. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED HollyFrontier Energy Oil & Gas Refining &

Marketing

Broadridge

Financial

Solutions Information Technology Data Processing &

Outsourced Services DELETED Acuity Brands Industrials Electrical Components

& Equipment

Range Resources Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Acuity Brands Industrials Electrical Components

& Equipment

Range

Resources Energy Oil & Gas Exploration

& Production

Chemed Health Care Health Care Services

Haemonetics Health Care Health Care Supplies DELETED HollyFrontier Energy Oil & Gas Refining &

Marketing

Broadridge

Financial

Solutions Information Technology Data Processing &

Outsourced Services

Endo International Health Care Pharmaceuticals

Cooper Tire &

Rubber Consumer Discretionary Tires & Rubber

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Endo

International Health Care Pharmaceuticals

Cooper Tire &

Rubber Consumer Discretionary Tires & Rubber

Franklin

Financial

Network Financials Regional Banks DELETED Chemed Health Care Health Care Services

Haemonetics Health Care Health Care Supplies

The Finish Line Consumer Discretionary Apparel Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee

New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907

david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji_communications@spglobal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollyfrontier-broadridge-financial-solutions-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-300662603.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

