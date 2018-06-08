HollyFrontier, Broadridge Financial Solutions Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

18:09 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P 500 have total market capitalizations above $13 billion. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are more appropriate for those indices. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 18 to coincide with the June rebalance.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE: HFC) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) will switch places with Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) and Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) respectively in the S&P 500. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) and Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE) will switch places with Endo International plc (NASD: ENDP) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (NYSE: CTB) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.

Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE: FSB) will replace The Finish Line Inc. (NASD: FINL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open on Monday, June 18. JD Sports Fashion Plc is acquiring The Finish Line in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

HollyFrontier operates as an independent petroleum refiner.  Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Sub-Industry index.

Broadridge Financial Solutions provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry.  Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications.  Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Range Resources operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil company. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Chemed provides hospice and palliative care services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

Haemonetics provides hematology products and solutions.  Headquartered in Braintree, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Endo International manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.

Cooper Tire & Rubber designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires.  Headquartered in Findlay, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Tires & Rubber Sub-Industry index.

Franklin Financial Network provides banking and related financial services. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

HollyFrontier

Energy

Oil & Gas Refining &
Marketing

Broadridge
Financial
Solutions

Information Technology

Data Processing &
Outsourced Services

DELETED

Acuity Brands

Industrials

Electrical Components
& Equipment

Range Resources

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Acuity Brands

Industrials

Electrical Components
& Equipment

Range
Resources

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration
& Production

Chemed

Health Care

Health Care Services

Haemonetics

Health Care

Health Care Supplies

DELETED

HollyFrontier

Energy

Oil & Gas Refining &
Marketing

Broadridge
Financial
Solutions

Information Technology

Data Processing &
Outsourced Services

Endo International

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

Cooper Tire &
Rubber

Consumer Discretionary

Tires & Rubber

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 18, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Endo
International

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

Cooper Tire &
Rubber

Consumer Discretionary

Tires & Rubber

Franklin
Financial
Network

Financials

Regional Banks

DELETED

Chemed

Health Care

Health Care Services

Haemonetics

Health Care

Health Care Supplies

The Finish Line

Consumer Discretionary

Apparel Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollyfrontier-broadridge-financial-solutions-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-300662603.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

Also from this source

Jun 06, 2018, 17:49 ET Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400;...

Jun 04, 2018, 18:03 ET Netflix Set to Join S&P 100; Twitter to Join S&P 500; REGENXBIO...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

HollyFrontier, Broadridge Financial Solutions Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

18:09 ET