The Vita Coco Company Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Mar 20, 2026, 18:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASD: COCO) will replace TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 25. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASD: NXST) has acquired TEGNA in a deal that closed today, March 20.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 25, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Vita Coco Company

COCO

Consumer Staples

March 25, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TEGNA

TGNA

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