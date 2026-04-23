Hollyland Introduces MELO P1, an Ultra-lightweight Wireless Studio Built for Fast, Frictionless Audio Creation

MELO P1 delivers studio-grade sound through an integrated system that combines a microphone, mixer, earphones, and remote control

Designed for streaming, recording, and live performance, it offers up to 60 meters of wireless freedom in a fully cable-free, ultra-light, and portable form factor

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, introduces MELO P1, an all-in-one wireless studio set to debut via crowdfunding. The system is designed to simplify audio workflows by integrating sound capture, mixing, monitoring, and output into a single solution, reducing the technical complexity of professional audio production.

Hollyland Melo P1 | Designed for solo musicians and creators who want studio-quality audio without the studio-level complexity.

Engineered to condense a full-scale recording setup into a backpackable, cable-free system, MELO P1 captures and processes sound before delivering it seamlessly to external devices for recording or streaming. It enables musicians, live streamers, and content creators to achieve studio-grade audio without managing complex equipment chains.

With the rise of short-form content and on-the-go streaming, creators today thrive on speed and spontaneity. However, achieving high-fidelity audio has traditionally imposed a "technical tax", a fragmented array of hardware and time-consuming setups that stifle the creative spark. Whether you are a professional recording artist or someone who enjoys creating music casually, you often face the same obstacles: complicated equipment, expensive gear, and endless setup hassles. MELO P1 solves these problems by leveraging Hollyland's expertise in wireless integration and audio technology, reducing cable clutter and complexity while still delivering professional-grade sound.

"At Hollyland, we tackle setup friction head-on. By unifying all the essential studio gear into a single, highly integrated wireless all-in-one system, we've created a grab-and-go solution that streamlines workflow," said Paul Duan, Product Manager at Hollyland. "Whether you're a bedroom artist launching your first stream or a veteran busker performing at a local café, the MELO P1 replaces hours of configuration and debugging with a professional system that's ready to go in minutes."

A Recording Studio in Your Backpack

As a masterclass in hardware integration, MELO P1 brings together four core elements of audio production in a single, streamlined design. It combines a studio-grade microphone, a smart digital mixer, precision monitoring earphones, and a tactile remote control within an ultra-light, portable form factor—delivering mobility without compromising acoustic performance.

Create Anywhere, Wirelessly

Operating on 2.4 GHz wireless transmission with Bluetooth connectivity, MELO P1 offers a range of up to 60 meters, or 8 meters in complex environments, while maintaining stable, low-latency performance without cables. Designed for flexibility, it supports home livestream setups, outdoor music creation, and small-scale performances such as street sessions or café environments. A total battery life of up to 40 hours, including the charging case, ensures uninterrupted use wherever creativity happens.

Studio-Grade Sound, Simplified

Equipped with AI noise cancellation, MELO P1 features a 1-inch large-diaphragm condenser microphone—an uncommon specification in wireless systems—to capture vocals with greater detail and natural presence. A dual-DSP audio mixer processes multiple inputs in real time, maintaining a stable and controlled signal path throughout.

Pro Sound Control, Made Accessible

Sound shaping is streamlined through the HollyAudio app, which offers more than 100 presets alongside a full suite of studio-grade effects, including EQ, compression, de-essing, and reverb. The interface is designed to make advanced audio control accessible, enabling users to achieve polished results without complex adjustments.

The MELO P1 is now officially open for global reservations via the crowdfunding campaign.

For more information, please visit: https://store.hollyland.com/en-ca/pages/melo-p1-deposit

SOURCE Hollyland