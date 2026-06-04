Hollyland Introduces Astra P1, a 4K Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera Built for Large Venues and Live Productions

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland has introduced the Astra P1, a new 4K automatic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera designed for professional live streaming and recording in churches, auditoriums, or other large production environments. Built for spaces where long shooting distances, changing light, and limited camera operators can make high-quality capture difficult, the Astra P1 combines UHD 4K60 imaging, Face Detection AE, 30x optical zoom, AI auto tracking, built-in NDI®|HX3, and browser-based control in one professional solution.

Watch how the Astra P1 simplifies live production in churches, auditoriums, and large indoor venues with AI tracking, 30x optical zoom, and Face Detection AE. Speed Speed The Astra P1 combines AI tracking, Face Detection AE, and 30x optical zoom for professional live production in large indoor venues.

Exposure That Stays with the Subject

One of the Astra P1's core strengths is how it ensures the correct exposure when shooting in dynamic lighting environments. In large indoor venues, traditional PTZ cameras often determine exposure based on the background light. But this can cause the faces of people to appear too dark or overexposed when presenters move through low light or backlit areas.

The Astra P1's face-locked AE solves this problem by instead using a person's face as the exposure reference point, helping keep the brightness stable even when lighting conditions shift. For large-scale live productions, this results in more consistent, more professional-looking footage as the subject moves.

Long-Range Clarity with Smarter Tracking

The Astra P1 is built for the practical realities of large venues, where camera placement is often restricted and close access to the subject is not always possible. Its 30x optical zoom and aperture of up to f/1.6 are designed to deliver clear long-distance close-ups while maintaining 4K detail. Combined with 16x digital zoom and 0.1° preset accuracy, the camera gives production teams greater flexibility when covering large churches, halls, stages, and event spaces from rear or fixed camera positions.

To further reduce manual workloads, the Astra P1 includes two modes of AI auto tracking. The first, Presenter Tracking, uses human-based logic, including posture and motion recognition, to follow the speaker and distinguish the subject from the background. The second, Zone Tracking, allows users to set up to four key areas in a venue for smooth, automated transitions as the target moves. Together, these features are designed to help a single operator cover large spaces more efficiently while reducing the need for constant manual adjustment.

Image quality remains central to the Astra P1. The camera's UHD 4K, 60fps imaging system and 1/1.8" sensor can deliver sharp image quality, even in limited or uneven lighting conditions that are common in live venues such as concert halls, churches, and large stages.

Built for Professional Workflows

For workflow integration, the Astra P1 gives professional teams out-of-the-box NDI®|HX3 support, with no backend login, serial number entry, waiting period, or hidden fees. The camera is designed to integrate directly with NDI workflows and is compatible with vMix, OBS, and professional broadcast studio systems, helping streamline setup and deployment in live production environments.

Ease of control is further enhanced with Hollyland's Web Control. Users can open a browser and remotely access pan, tilt, zoom, and other settings through an interface that's intuitive and easy to use. Non-professional users such as volunteers, students, and freelancers can understand the system quickly, helping lower the technical barrier to operations when highly specialized operators are not available.

As a complete PTZ solution for large-scale live production, Astra P1 is positioned to help event teams produce content more efficiently and more professionally through a combination of image quality, automated tracking, connectivity, and ease of use. It is available starting June 4 for a price of $1999. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/product/astra-p1.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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