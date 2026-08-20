Hollyland to Showcase Next-Generation Audio and Imaging Solutions at IFA 2026

New wireless microphones, creator tools, streaming solutions, and communication systems will debut

Media Highlights

Hollyland to showcase next-generation creator solutions at IFA 2026 Booth H20_131

New LARK A2 and LARK M3 wireless microphones debut with professional AI audio features

New Solidcom C1 Air and Solidcom SE 2 systems deliver advanced wireless communication for professionals

VenusLiv Air 2 brings 4K60 UVC streaming and enhanced AI image tuning for live creators

BERLIN, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless audio, video transmission, and content creation solutions, today announced its participation in IFA 2026, where it will publicly debut several new products, including wireless microphones, a live streaming camera, and wireless intercom systems.

Visitors can experience Hollyland's latest technologies firsthand at Booth H20_131.

Visit Hollyland at IFA 2026, Booth H20_131

New LARK A2 & LARK M3 Wireless Microphones Deliver Professional-grade Audio

Hollyland will introduce two new wireless microphone solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of content creators, filmmakers, journalists, and professionals.

The LARK A2 combines professional-grade audio performance with an ultra-lightweight design. Supporting 48 kHz / 24-bit audio recording, it delivers detailed sound capture, while its three-level AI Noise Cancellation technology helps reduce unwanted background noise in any environment. Intelligent Auto-Level Limiter and Safety Track technology help protect recordings from distortion and unexpected volume peaks.

Additional features include AI Power Saving to extend battery life, intuitive transmitter controls for noise cancellation, muting, and recording, as well as a five-minute USB-C quick charge that provides up to one hour of recording. Weighing just 8.5g, the ultra-light transmitter offers exceptional portability, while a robust long-range wireless transmission provides flexibility for extensive recording scenarios.

The LARK M3 expands wireless audio flexibility with support for up to four transmitters and four receivers. The system enables four-track independent recording, allowing each audio source to be captured separately for easier editing and post-production workflows. LARK M3 also features three-level AI Noise Cancellation, Vocal Enhancement, and customizable Vocal Presets, and supports highly detailed 48 kHz / 32-bit recording through third-party audio capture apps on Apple devices.

Despite weighing just 9g, the ultra-light transmitter enables robust long-range wireless transmission and up to eight hours of operation.

VenusLiv Air 2 Introduces 4K60 UVC Live Streaming with Smarter Imaging

Hollyland's next-generation live streaming camera, VenusLiv Air 2, will also be on display, introducing 4K60 UVC streaming and SAR AI Tuning 2.0 to help creators produce higher-quality live broadcasts with intelligent image optimization.

Two New Solidcom Wireless Intercom Systems with ENC Improve Team Communication

Hollyland will unveil two new wireless intercom solutions designed to support professional communication in production, events, and team-based environments.

The Solidcom C1 Air is an ultra-lightweight headset that introduces a pioneering open-ear design for improved comfort during extended use. Compatible with the Solidcom C1 series, the system provides reliable, long-range wireless communication and dual-microphone ENC for clearer conversations.

Meanwhile, the Solidcom SE 2 pairs an ultralight 123g design with impressive 20 dB dual-microphone ENC for crystal-clear calls, reliable wireless range, and up to 10 hours of battery life. A 3.5 mm audio port adds flexibility, letting users plug in wired earphones or monitor audio from an external camera or mixer without interrupting communication.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various fields, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and content creation. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions, supported by regional teams and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.