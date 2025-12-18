Hollywood Dealmaker Sandy Climan Joins HELI-D Advisory Board as the Company Accelerates U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HELI-D, a division of Remarkable Media Group and the global pioneer of aerial digital billboards, announced today that entertainment industry leader Sandy Climan has joined its Advisory Board. The move signals a major escalation in HELI-D's U.S. growth strategy as the company gears up for a historic 2026. A year dominated by the FIFA World Cup, massive entertainment releases, and the most consequential U.S. midterm elections in decades.

Sandy Climan - HELI-D Advisory Board Member

Climan is one of Hollywood's most influential business architects, with a career spanning top leadership roles at CAA and Universal, groundbreaking work in entertainment technology, and deep relationships across film, TV, sports, and global corporate leadership.

Climan will play a central role in accelerating HELI-D's national expansion, advising on growth strategy and opening high-level opportunities across the verticals where HELI-D's aerial media platform has the greatest disruptive potential.

"Sandy is a force of nature," said Simon Powell, Co-Founder & CEO of HELI-D. "His ability to build movements, unlock partnerships, and shape the direction of entire industries is unmatched. Having him join our Advisory Board puts HELI-D on an entirely new trajectory as we take our U.S. expansion to the next level."

Climan's involvement comes on the heels of HELI-D's rapid rise in the global media landscape. The company recently stunned audiences by launching the world's first 3D ad in the sky over Miami Beach, adding to a roster of groundbreaking campaigns with Microsoft, Netflix, Smirnoff, TAB, and some of the world's most ambitious entertainment and gaming brands. HELI-D's proprietary full-motion LED aerial systems, flying hundreds of feet above major markets, create cinematic-scale visuals that command immediate attention in a way no traditional media platform can match.

The global digital out-of-home advertising market is valued at $20.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to soar to $39.1 billion by 2030, reflecting the surging demand for high-impact, attention-driven media formats that break through declining mobile engagement.

"HELI-D is unique in its ability to make out-of-home marketing a super-sized event! It's an entirely new canvas," said Climan. "The scale, the visibility, the immediacy. This is a platform built for cultural moments. With the continuing growth in out-of-home entertainment and the significant number of global events coming to the U.S. over the next several years, the opportunity could not be bigger. I'm excited to help guide HELI-D during this next phase of growth."

With operations expanding across the United States, UAE, and Australia, HELI-D continues to redefine what is possible in the sky, turning airspace into one of the world's most powerful and attention-grabbing communication platforms. By 2026, HELI-D intends to launch the world's first aerial media network across major global event cities, creating a unified sky-based broadcast ecosystem for advertisers and entertainment brands.

About HELI-D

HELI-D is a global leader in aerial digital media, redefining out-of-home advertising through high-impact, data-driven activations in the sky. Combining advanced aviation engineering with the world's brightest LED display systems, HELI-D transforms airspace into a programmable, measurable communications platform. With operations spanning UAE, Australia, and now the United States, the company partners with major brands, including Microsoft, TAB, and Netflix, to deliver record-setting campaigns that turn attention into action. HELI-D maintains a perfect safety record and offsets ten times its operational carbon emissions through verified sustainability programs.

About Remarkable Media Group

Remarkable Media Group is a global experiential media innovator, specializing in aerial advertising, immersive brand activations and next-level outdoor experiences. With operations across multiple continents, the company transforms sky and space into impactful platforms. From ultra-large-format helicopter-towed banners, drone-banner fleets and sky-typing messages, to night-time video helicopter banners and parachute-deployed product sampling. Whether creating world-first aerial installations or record-breaking brand moments, Remarkable Media Group partners with agencies and forward-thinking brands to amplify impact, tell bold stories and capture attention in the world's most visible skies. To learn more, visit www.remarkablemedia.com

