Hollywood Icons Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston to Headline WSWA's Access LIVE 2025 as Keynote Speakers in Denver

Dos Hombres Co-Founders to Address the Largest U.S. Convention for the Wine and Spirits Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) is thrilled to announce award-winning actors and co-founders of Dos Hombres, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, will deliver the keynote address at WSWA's Access LIVE 2025. Known for their dynamic partnership both on-screen and in the business world, Paul and Cranston will share their entrepreneurial journey and insights with attendees from across all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry — wholesalers, suppliers, and retailers. WSWA's Access LIVE, the premier event for the wine and spirits industry, will be held in Denver from February 3-6, 2025.

As the co-founders of Dos Hombres Mezcal , Paul and Cranston built a thriving brand from the ground up, combining their passion for the craft with an enduring commitment to quality and community. The keynote address will focus on their experiences in the spirits industry, overcoming challenges, and fostering innovation in a highly competitive market.

"We've been so fortunate to bring Dos Hombres to life, and to now be a part of the larger wine and spirits community. We're excited to be at WSWA's Access Live 2025, and to share what we've learned along the way with those who make this industry what it is," said Paul.

"The opportunity to speak directly with the people who make this industry tick is something we're really looking forward to. Dos Hombres has been a labor of love between Aaron and I, and we hope to inspire, learn, and enjoy our time with all of you in Denver," said Cranston.

With the largest gathering of wholesalers, distributors, suppliers, retailers, and industry professionals in the U.S., WSWA's Access LIVE is the go-to event for wine and spirits innovation, education, and networking. Paul and Cranston's keynote will be one of the event's many highlights, offering attendees a rare look into their experiences as founders of Dos Hombres and their passion for craft spirits.

WSWA's Access LIVE 2025 program reaches new heights with impactful sessions like the "State of the Alcohol Industry" report, offering key insights powered by exclusive SipSource data. WSWA's Brand Battle featuring top industry innovators who will compete for the ultimate recognition, while Wholesaler Power Hours on the LIVE Stage in the exhibit hall will highlight thought leaders discussing critical trends and topics that will shape the future of the alcohol industry. This year's lineup promises to deliver unparalleled value to attendees seeking cutting-edge market intelligence and inspiration.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE25.

About Dos Hombres Mezcal

Dos Hombres is the product of multiple generations of proud Mezcal producers. Mezcal maestro and partner, Gregorio Velasco's ancestors can be traced back to San Luis del Rio's origins and foundation, as one of the pioneers of Mezcal production using mud jugs. Dos Hombres is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Mezcal presents an appealing fragrance and a rich taste that engages the palate, ensuring the distinctive smoothness of our brand. Smoky and smooth, the Dos Hombres Mezcal pairs well with any season and every possible cocktail combination. For more information visit www.doshombres.com .

