WSWA's WLC Conference Empowers, Connects, and Elevates Women Leaders in the Beverage Alcohol Industry

"This year's WLC Conference reaffirms our commitment to not only amplify women's voices in the wholesale tier but also delivering actionable leadership tools that drive both personal growth and business success in a rapidly evolving industry. When we invest in empowerment, mentorship, and data, we prepare our leaders to meet both the challenges and the opportunities before us with confidence," said WSWA Senior Vice President of Member Advocacy Catherine McDaniel.

Keynote addresses and panels featured distinguished voices including Phyllis Wilson, President of the Military Women's Memorial, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D., Lieutenant General Mary O'Brien (United States Air Force, Retired), Lieutenant General Lori Reynolds (United States Marine Core, Retired), Swathi Young, Edyta Satchell, and others. Focused sessions ranged from "Empower: How to Stand Out While Fitting In" to "AI Uncorked: How Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Beverage Industry," equipping women with practical tools for navigating advancing market trends and organizational complexity. Attendees also took part in philanthropic and networking events, including a visit to the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

In addition to thought leadership, the conference provided tactical sessions including a fireside chat with SipSource leadership, offering market forecasting, and analytic strategies that equipped attendees with immediately applicable insights. Attendees also heard from President of Opici Family Distributing, Immediate Past WSWA Chairwoman, and the Inaugural WLC Chairwoman Dina Opici on the strategic and legislative priorities of the association and how WSWA's mission directly impacts the strength and future of the wholesale tier.

"The energy, collaboration, and insight at this year's gathering were nothing short of inspiring. Seeing women from all levels from rising professionals to seasoned executives come together, share their journeys, and chart new paths forward is exactly what the WLC is meant to foster. I'm leaving this conference more hopeful and more driven to continue building spaces where leadership is inclusive and transformative," added Laura DePasquale, MS, Chair of WSWA's Women's Leadership Council and Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Artisanal Wines at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

With the wholesale beverage alcohol landscape changing rapidly—driven by regulatory shifts, evolving consumer preferences, and technological disruption—WSWA's WLC Conference continues to serve as a critical venue for women leaders to stay ahead of trends, forge meaningful relationships, and influence the future of the industry.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org .

