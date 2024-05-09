Holman Logistics Celebrating 160 Years of Extraordinary Service

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This May marks the 160th anniversary of Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com). Established in 1864 by two brothers, Holman began operations in Portland, Oregon, as a small transportation business with only two horses and a cart. Holman Logistics now provides award-winning 3PL services throughout the United States for many of the best-known brands.

Holman Logistics

"Over the years, Holman has evolved to meet the changing needs of the industry," said Holman President Brien Downie. "Today, we offer a comprehensive suite of services including warehousing, manufacturing logistics support, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation services. Our client roster includes industry giants such as Kimberly Clark, GE Appliances, and Hill's Pet Nutrition, and we have a workforce of over 1,500 Team Members across nine states."

As a privately held organization, Holman has always prioritized the safety and well-being of its workforce. Holman continually invests in programs and technologies that enhance the experiences of both customers and Team Members. Freedom from the pressure of meeting quarterly earnings commitments allows Holman to focus on the long-term objectives of both the company and the customers.

In April of 2023, Holman opened its newest multi-client warehouse in Spanaway, Washington. With the addition of this location, Holman currently owns or manages over 9 million sq. ft. of warehousing space across the U.S.

"Our new Spanaway multi-client location is the crown jewel of our Holman-owned warehouses," commented Downie. "This state-of-the-art facility allows us to provide best-in-class service to our customers. I have often wondered what the Holman brothers would think of how much their company has grown. I believe they would be proud that the Holman name continues to stand for Extraordinary Service even after 160 years."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. In addition, Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

Media Contact

BDYPR

913-912-9285

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics