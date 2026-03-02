Holman Logistics Names Tim Sartin as Vice President, Sales

Veteran logistics executive and proven growth driver joins Holman to accelerate enterprise expansion across Retail, CPG, and Healthcare markets

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics services, today announced the appointment of Tim Sartin as Vice President, Sales. In this newly expanded role, Sartin will be responsible for driving enterprise growth by aligning commercial strategy, operational excellence, and customer value across Holman's portfolio of services.

Sartin is a hands-on executive with a deep, in-the-trenches understanding of complex customer needs. A cross-functional leader spanning logistics operations, sales, engineering, and solution design, he has built his career as a trusted partner to leading Retail, CPG, Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, and Healthcare brands. He brings specialized expertise in large-scale, customized, multichannel fulfillment solutions and has a proven track record of consistently exceeding revenue, margin, and performance objectives.

Prior to joining Holman Logistics, Sartin held progressive business development and sales leadership roles at several of the industry's most recognized organizations. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development, eCommerce & Consumer at Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world's leading logistics providers. Before that, he served as Senior Director of Regional Sales at VEYER and as Senior Director of Business Development at DHL Supply Chain, where he was instrumental in expanding key client relationships and winning large-scale fulfillment engagements.

Sartin's areas of expertise span new business strategy, solutions design and pricing, eCommerce fulfillment, contract negotiations, product development, and project management. Known as both a sales hunter and a trusted advisor, he brings an entrepreneurial, collaborative operating style and a reputation for building durable, long-term client partnerships.

"Tim is a rare find. He's someone who can operate at the strategic level while staying deeply connected to the operational realities of what our customers need every day," said Mike Gardner, President and COO of Holman Logistics. "He's a relationship-driven leader who thrives in service-first organizations, and that's exactly who we are. We're confident Tim will be a driving force behind our next chapter of growth."

Sartin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a major in Logistics and Transportation/Supply Chain.

Sartin is based in South Carolina and reports to Mike Gardner, President and COO.

About Holman Logistics

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics provides supply chain and logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services to customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

