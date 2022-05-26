Holmes Murphy and Aclaimant Partner to Provide Superior Risk Management Services for Insureds

"Centralizing claims data on the Aclaimant platform will allow Holmes Murphy to offer state of the art data visualization and analytical solutions that deliver insights and improve outcomes for our clients," said Joe Schueller, Holmes Murphy Data Scientist. "Aclaimant's platform will pave the way for us to build advanced analytics models for forecasting and alerting, among many other benefits."

According to Deloitte's 2022 Insurance Industry Outlook , 74 percent of insurance companies expect to increase spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and 67 percent on data analytics. As businesses increasingly understand the return on investment of digital technologies and look for new ways to harness these tools, organizations like Holmes Murphy will benefit from Aclaimant's expertise and solutions for incident management, claims management, and claims analytics. As a result, broker teams are more embedded in clients' risk management processes through data-driven reporting and can better advise with advanced insights on how to reduce risk and best protect each business.

"This partnership would not have been possible without our participation in the 2021 BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator program. Through that, we forged a relationship with Holmes Murphy and are now enabling a data-driven approach to claims and risk management," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Our technology is equipping Holmes Murphy with a streamlined way to improve policyholder engagement, data visibility, and claims outcomes to visualize, reduce, and proactively mitigate losses and risks."

Through this collaboration, Holmes Murphy can now leverage Aclaimant's reporting and data analytics tools, client benchmarking, and comparative performance analysis to uncover insights about their clients and provide a more detailed analysis of loss trends. Aclaimant's platform will also enable the acquisition and cleansing of carrier data at scale as the partnership grows.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Aclaimant," said Chris Murphy, Holmes Murphy Vice President of Enterprise Loss Control. "With Aclaimant's expertise in acquiring, organizing, and visualizing carrier loss data, we will be able to further enhance our claims consulting and loss control capabilities to drive superior results for our clients."

To learn more about Aclaimant and Holmes Murphy, visit https://aclaimant.com/ and https://www.holmesmurphy.com/ .

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit https://aclaimant.com .

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com . You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie Crouch

Walker Sands, for Aclaimant

[email protected]

630-248-2765

SOURCE Aclaimant