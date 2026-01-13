Holmes Murphy Announces Lindsay Chase as Newest Board of Managers Member

Company Amplifies Its Privately Held Status With Updated "That's the Power of Independence" Brand

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective this new year, Holmes Murphy, one of the nation's largest privately held companies, is making two large announcements.

First, Holmes Murphy is proud to announce Lindsay Chase, Chief Financial Officer, as the newest member of its Board of Managers. Chase joins 14 other leaders from across the Holmes Murphy enterprise to lead the company in its mission of providing exceptional service and care for every client's unique potential.

"In her tenure at Holmes Murphy, Lindsay has consistently been a trusted source for our leadership team, and her knowledge and expertise have contributed immensely to the growth we have achieved," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "Lindsay's addition to the Board comes as we start what is expected to be another great year at Holmes Murphy. I'm excited to see Lindsay continue to make an impact and help carry on our tradition of being fiercely independent and employee-owned."

Using that same fiercely independent mindset, Holmes Murphy is also elevating and amplifying its commitment to independence and what this freedom affords the company to do — not only for its more than 1,400 employees, but also for its clients and communities.

"Independence is a part of who we are and has been since we opened our doors in 1932," said Keough. "As a privately held company, we can adapt quickly, invest with intention, build trust, and focus on long‑term impact over short‑term gains. Our employees, clients, and communities shape how we lead — and that's only possible through our independence.

Lindsay is a great example of how this model helps our people reach their unique potential. We use top talent to fuel our clients' success, and the power of our independence ties it all together."

Through its independent ownership and structure, Holmes Murphy has grown to have 17 offices in 11 states and has strategic plans to continue that growth. For more information on the company, visit www.holmesmurphy.com.





