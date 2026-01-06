Holmes Murphy Adds Industry Veteran and Leader Clint Gemmill to Growing Complex Risk Practice

Gemmill to provide key experience and insight to help build upon brokerage's expanding success with complex accounts.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy announced today that Clint Gemmill will join the brokerage as Complex Risk Practice Leader. In this role, Gemmill will focus on not only helping Holmes Murphy continue to grow and build upon its success with complex accounts but also helping further position this practice area as a core differentiator for the organization.

Gemmill joins Holmes Murphy as a highly respected and successful insurance leader, most recently spending 7 years with Marsh McLennan Agency. As a Sr. Vice President, National Accounts Practice Leader for MMA, Gemmill played a critical role in leading strategic initiatives, driving new business growth, and collaborating with diverse teams to achieve ambitious goals. Prior to MMA, Gemmill spent 12 years at Aon in various broker and account management roles.

"Clint's deep and diverse experience, coupled with his professional network and reputation, will allow Holmes Murphy to continue to accelerate growth and deliver excellence for our clients," said Jay Reavis, Holmes Murphy President of Brokerage Services. "Clint's competitive drive to win and retain business through his focus on and understanding of his clients, his strong awareness of the marketplace, and his expansive technical insurance knowledge align with the culture and goals of Holmes Murphy, and we are lucky to have him."

"At Holmes Murphy, our focus on innovation, ability to provide unique capabilities, and hiring of exceptional talent — like Clint — are just a few examples of how we continue to push boundaries to deliver meaningful, forward-thinking solutions to our clients."

