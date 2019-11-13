Holmes Murphy Launches New Company: ethOs

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy, one of the nation's largest employee-owned and controlled insurance brokers, is thrilled to announce the launch of ethOs. EthOs will focus on improving workplace culture, engagement with multi-generational staff, and addressing all aspects of an employee's total wellbeing.

EthOs is led by Ali Payne, an organizational engagement/culture expert and award-winning thought leader with more than 20 years of experience. Payne will be supported by a dedicated team that will provide results and resources based on local, regional, and national insights and expertise.

"Our goal at ethOs is to ensure the whole employee comes to work every day by helping our clients build a culture that empowers and motivates their biggest asset — their talent," said ethOs President Ali Payne. "Research shows employees who are engaged stay with their employer longer, achieve higher productivity, and drive the organization forward."

EthOs works with organizations to enhance the overall employee experience by empowering their people to bring their best self to work every day to fully engage in the organization's purpose. EthOs does this by utilizing a holistic talent strategy to develop and impact an engaged culture. The ethOs team considers aligning business goals with workforce demographics, organizational objectives, culture, and environment when creating the most holistic approach for each client.

"An employee's holistic wellbeing dramatically impacts their work product, which is why we saw the need to launch ethOs," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "At Holmes Murphy, culture and employee engagement are the keys to how we operate and provide the best possible service for our clients. With this new approach, we look forward to helping more businesses achieve their goals."

About ethOs

EthOs works with organizations to enhance the employee experience by empowering their employees to bring their best self to work every day and fully engage in the organization's purpose. Our approach is to bring together all areas of wellbeing to look at the whole employee and how we can impact their wellbeing. Culture is strongly tied to organizational wellbeing and employee engagement—our opportunity lies in building a culture that supports the behaviors which will lead to a healthy and engaged workforce. For more information, visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn at @yourethos or Twitter at @ethosengagement.

