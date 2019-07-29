Holmes Murphy Welcomes Brooks Deibele to Minnesota Team

Deibele is coming to Holmes Murphy from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Minnesota, where he rose from Vice President of Group Markets to Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Markets. For the last several years, Deibele has been responsible for BCBS's business in the commercial segment, which includes national corporations, large and small employers, public sector groups, labor unions, and ancillary business segments. Additionally, he oversaw the development and management of all commercial products and services, as well as led the commercial segment's distribution and market engagement strategies.

"We are very excited for the knowledge, expertise, experience, and passion Brooks will bring to Holmes Murphy," said Den Bishop, President of Holmes Murphy. "Hiring Brooks marks a monumental step in our company's growth, and we look forward to getting to know new clients in the area and working with them to develop unique employee benefits services that are tailored to their specific needs."

Deibele will be working closely with Bishop as Holmes Murphy begins to develop plans in Minneapolis and throughout the region.

Deibele currently lives in Excelsior, MN, with his wife and two daughters.

About Holmes Murphy

At Holmes Murphy, we pride ourselves on selling "thinking," not insurance. In a nutshell, we sell the cumulative knowledge and experience that make insurance and businesses work better. It's a philosophy that's worked for us since our inception more than 87 years ago. As an independent brokerage, we serve business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management and loss control. For more information on Holmes Murphy, to include specialties, locations and what makes us tick, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Alex Freeman

515.346.8488

afreeman@ls2group.com

SOURCE Holmes Murphy

Related Links

www.holmesmurphy.com

