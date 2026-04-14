Holocaust Survivor Herta Amir Shares Her Story Publicly for the First Time

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful and deeply personal episode of Liz's Coffee Connection, Holocaust survivor Herta Amir breaks decades of silence to share her story publicly for the very first time.

For most of her life, Herta Amir did not speak about her experiences during the Holocaust, influenced in part by a post-war mindset that encouraged survivors to focus on rebuilding rather than revisiting the past. That changed after the events of October 7, 2023, which compelled her to finally use her voice. "Not knowing about the Holocaust is dangerous," she says.

Holocaust survivor Herta Amir shares for the first time her story of hiding, Bergen-Belsen, liberation, and why memory must never be lost. Speed Speed Liz's Coffee Connection Liz's Coffee Connection

In this moving conversation, Herta Amir recounts her childhood in Czechoslovakia, where increasing antisemitic restrictions stripped Jewish families of basic rights and forced them into hiding. She describes years spent moving between safe houses, the constant fear of discovery, and the devastating losses suffered by those around her. Eventually deported to a concentration camp, she endured starvation, brutal conditions, and the daily reality of death, surviving against overwhelming odds.

After liberation, Herta Amir immigrated to the United States at nearly 14 years old, where she experienced freedom for the first time. Her testimony is not only a story of survival, but a call to remembrance, especially at a time of rising antisemitism and growing distance from firsthand Holocaust accounts.

This episode marks a historic moment, the first time Herta Amir has publicly shared her story, offering the Jewish community and future generations a vital firsthand witness to history, and a solemn invitation to listen, remember, and bear witness together so that her story, and the stories of so many others, are never forgotten.

Watch the entire episode: Herta Amir: A Holocaust Survivor's Story the World Needs to Hear

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SOURCE Liz's Coffee Connection