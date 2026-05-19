Hunter Biden Shares Raw Conversation About Addiction, Mental Health, Shame, and Redemption on Liz's Coffee Connection

"Every day is a gift… I chose to live." — Hunter Biden

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Liz's Coffee Connection releases one of its most intimate and vulnerable episodes to date: Hunter Biden: Art, Addiction, and the Choice to Live .

In a deeply personal conversation with host Liz Hirsh Naftali , Hunter Biden opens up about trauma, addiction, public humiliation, recovery, family, and the courage it takes to keep living when darkness feels overwhelming.

Hunter Biden shares a raw and personal story about family, loss, addiction, and how choosing to live-and creating art-helped him find purpose again. Speed Speed Hunter Biden opens up about trauma, addiction, public humiliation, recovery, family, and the courage it takes to keep living when darkness feels overwhelming. "Every day is a gift… I chose to live." -Hunter Biden

For years, much of the world has viewed Hunter Biden through headlines, politics, and public scrutiny. But in this episode, listeners meet something far more human: a son, a father, a husband, an artist, and a person who nearly lost his life to addiction.

Hunter speaks candidly about the shame and destruction of substance abuse, the loneliness of mental illness, and the painful reality of reaching rock bottom. He does not excuse his past or avoid personal responsibility. Instead, he speaks with rare honesty about accountability, survival, and the daily choice to rebuild a life rooted in truth, love, and gratitude.

"Hunter Biden is anyone's son," said Liz Hirsh Naftali. "This conversation is about the humanity behind addiction. So many families know this pain. So many people are silently struggling. What Hunter shares is courageous because he allows people to see not only his darkness, but also his hope."

The episode is a must-listen for anyone battling addiction, depression, trauma, or mental illness — and for every parent, spouse, sibling, child, friend, or loved one trying to support someone they care about through it. Hunter's vulnerability throughout the conversation offers a powerful reminder that addiction does not discriminate and that suffering often exists behind closed doors, even in families that appear strong from the outside.

Hunter reflects on the childhood trauma of losing his mother and sister, the deep love that carried him through unimaginable grief, and the pressure of living publicly while privately struggling. He speaks honestly about shame, self-destruction, and the moment he realized he had a choice: "either live or die." Rather than running from responsibility, Hunter confronts it directly, sharing how recovery required radical honesty, humility, and the willingness to finally let himself be seen.

He also shares how love became a turning point in his recovery. Through the unwavering support of his family and his wife Melissa, Hunter began to believe that healing was possible. Painting became both a refuge and a discipline — a way to quiet the noise, focus his mind, and reconnect with himself. Through art, family, and daily gratitude, he rebuilt a life grounded not in perfection, but in presence and purpose.

At the heart of the episode is a message of hope. Hunter's story reminds listeners that there is light at the end of even the darkest chapters, but getting there requires courage, honesty, accountability, and grace — both for ourselves and for the people we love.

"The light always wins," Hunter says during the episode. With extraordinary vulnerability, Hunter Biden reminds listeners that healing is not about erasing the past. It is about choosing life one day at a time and believing that transformation is still possible.

Watch Hunter's episode on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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SOURCE Liz's Coffee Connection