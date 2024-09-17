Hologenix + Cadense Adaptive Footwear Introduce Infrared Technology Sock Supporting Mobility

The New Product Incorporates Infrared To Support Better Foot Circulation for Customers' Mobility

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix , a pioneer in textile innovation and the company behind CELLIANT® infrared materials, has linked up with Cadense , the world's first and only Variable Friction shoe for ground-breaking adaptive solutions. Together, the companies are pleased to debut the Cadense Energy Boost Performance sock. Made using CELLIANT's proprietary minerals, the sock converts body heat into infrared energy to increase local circulation and cellular oxygenation.

Cadense products are specifically designed to empower those with walking difficulties. Their shoes reduce friction between the shoe and the ground to prevent the foot from catching on the floor during the swing phase of walking for those with injuries, neurological and physical conditions or age-related mobility issues. The new Boost socks powered by CELLIANT is the first time the brand has created a sock that harnesses the power of infrared technology (IR) to address the needs of their community even further.

"At Cadense, we want to support people on their mobility journey, no matter where they are at, and working with a partner like Hologenix opens up so many possibilities," says Johannes Sauer, CEO of Cadense. "I've worked with the CELLIANT ingredient before and know the benefits of it firsthand, so it was a no-brainer to bring them on as a partner when we were considering expanding our offerings. I'm confident that our customers will love these socks with the CELLIANT infrared tech as much as I do."

When embedded into socks, CELLIANT captures body heat and converts it into infrared energy, which is reflected back into the foot and lower leg. While anyone can benefit from infrared light therapy via wearing IR socks, the circulation benefits are particularly helpful for people who spend a lot of time on their feet or need extra support.

"Since starting Hologenix, our goal has always been to help people live their best, healthiest lives and this is a major consideration each and every time we decide to work with a new partner," commented Seth Casden, founder and CEO of Hologenix. "Cadense is the embodiment of a brand that truly cares for their customers. That's why we are proud to partner with them to serve a critical need that is often overlooked in this underserved community."

Cadense Energy Boost Performance socks will be available on https://cadense.com/ in early October and will retail for $19.99.

About Hologenix and CELLIANT



Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen 10 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

