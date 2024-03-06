Hologenix Expands Partnership with Decathlon for Second Product Launch

World's Largest Sporting Goods Retailer Launches Athletic Shirt & Shorts Set with Hologenix's Cutting Edge Technology, CELLIANT

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, a pioneer in textile innovation, is announcing its second product launch with Decathlon , the world's largest sporting goods designer and retailer. The brands are teaming up to introduce an innovative activewear set that uses infrared technology to support performance and recovery, marking the first fully commercialized integration of Hologenix's CELLIANT® with REPREVE® Recycled Polyester technology.

New Decathlon activewear featuring CELLIANT infrared technology

CELLIANT's technology converts body heat into infrared energy, increasing local circulation and cellular oxygenation. The material used in the training shirt is made from partially virgin polyester and partially recycled plastic bottles, as a result of CELLIANT being embedded into REPREVE Recycled Polyester fibers. The growing partnership with Hologenix and Decathlon showcases both companies' dedication to improving athletic performance and helping recovery time.

"We at Hologenix are determined to help create a healthier world, and partnering with Decathlon is helping us both achieve that goal," said Seth Casden, founder and CEO of Hologenix. "This partnership is a key example of how our technology and our partner brands can come together to improve the well-being of individuals, one step at a time."

The new training set offers athletes a high-performance activewear solution to empower their performance, pushing them to accomplish new feats. In creating this latest product, the two companies, combining technology and sporting gear expertise, are helping to create a competitive edge and impact the sports industry. While Decathlon is already a trusted retailer for many around the globe based on its business model of sport for all at all levels, this latest product launch marks its foray into providing high-level technical gear for the expert user. The CELLIANT infrared advantage was the differentiator that empowered them to cement themselves as innovators and disruptors designing their own technical gear.

"From the moment we met with the CELLIANT team, we knew we wanted to form a strong partnership with them," said Andy De Laender, Product Manager at Decathlon. "We recognized that everyone from professional athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts are looking for more from their apparel, and in turn, can offer them something designed to take their training to the next level."

This past September, CELLIANT and Decathlon launched their first product, Adult Ski Socks, available online and in 350 retail stores in Europe. The latest activewear will be available at Decathlon stores in Europe and online, allowing all shoppers to experience the benefits of CELLIANT's technology and sportswear. Both teams look forward to continuing to expand the library of Decathlon products that are powered by CELLIANT across multiple categories.

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen 10 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

About Decathlon:

The family run-company founded in Lille, France, in 1976 gathers two activities: creating innovative sports products and services and distributing those in-store and online. The company has more than 1,750 stores in 72 countries and 105,000 teammates around the world. With its customer-first approach, Decathlon is committed to move people through the wonders of sports.

