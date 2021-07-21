Hologram Technology Innovator Light Field Lab Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced that it has been selected by Light Field Lab®, Inc. as its public relations agency of record. Based in San Jose, Calif., Light Field Lab is a breakthrough technology startup designing the world's most advanced, scalable holographic systems.

Founded in 2017, Light Field Lab is enabling a holographic future. The company has raised $35 million to date in financing to fund its holographic display technology and is looking ahead to extensive market adoption and integration of its holographic systems. Industry-leading investors backing Light Field Lab include Samsung, Verizon, Comcast, Docomo, Bosch, Khosla Ventures, and many others.

"Light Field Lab is redefining what's perceived as real to disrupt a world consumed by flat images. It's technology previously thought to be limited to science fiction – but real today," said Jon Karafin, co-founder and CEO, Light Field Lab. "We are delighted to be partnering with Walt & Company to support our communications as we kick off the next phase of growth and product development."

Walt & Company has extensive experience working across home and commercial entertainment, AR and VR industries and will work as an extension of the Light Field Lab team to manage a range of communications services, including product and market leadership campaigns, media and analyst relations, industry leadership positioning, and media event activations, and editorial services.

"All of us at Walt & Company are excited to be working with Light Field Lab to help amplify their communications needs," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "As we look to a future beyond the current scope of AR and VR, we look forward to working together to bring new levels of creativity to the next stage of Light Field Lab's company growth, technology innovation and market leadership."

About Light Field Lab, Inc.

Light Field Lab is building the world's most innovative holographic platform with the mission to enable the holographic future. Starting with the holographic display, Light Field Lab is reinventing the very fabric of visual communication with a roadmap of technologies to seamlessly merge real and virtual worlds together. Based in San Jose, CA, Light Field Lab is backed by top-tier venture firms including Khosla Ventures. For further information, visit www.lightfieldlab.com.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Walt & Company disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

