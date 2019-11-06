Holon Solutions Launches Population View Application to Further Operationalize Analytics

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading data liberator, announced today the launch of its Population View application for its CollaborNet® platform. This application offers healthcare organizations an actionable, continuum-wide perspective of cost and care quality to manage members of risk-based contracts to ensure high-quality, efficient care management.

On demand, Population View surfaces physicians, care managers and other professionals a population-level, dashboard perspective of their attributed patients in a dynamic list with only the most relevant cost, care quality and utilization information. Like Holon's CollaborNet Insights application, Population View surfaces risk scores, costs, care gaps, utilization and other pre-determined data from electronic health records (EHRs), as well as third-party analytics platforms, payer portals, health information exchanges (HIEs), outside providers' EHRs, and any other data source connected to the provider's organization. Moreover, Population View surfaces analytics starting at the population-level view of the risk-based membership, and allows the user to drill down making it even more user friendly.

Population View puts the power of the organization's rich analytics in the hands of the care team with a population-level view that empowers workflows starting at the strategic initiative level of an organization. This allows users to control their inquiry into the population-level data to match their workflow needs.

Existing CollaborNet clients can be up and running on Population View in minutes. Population View can also be used as a standalone application for new CollaborNet clients, with minimum deployment time and costs.

"Our Insights application is a tremendously helpful tool for automatically surfacing information about a specific patient at the point of care within the physician's workflow," said Robert Connely IV, Chief Strategy Officer of Holon Solutions. "Population View takes that concept, but addresses it from another perspective. It delivers that wealth of health and cost information for groups of patients while still allowing providers to sort and drill down on individual patients to close care gaps and help achieve care quality, utilization and other population health management goals."

Leveraging Patented Technology

Population View leverages Holon's patented sensor and event-triggering technologies that automatically detect when a user has logged into the application and then identifies that user and their location, so the data presented is always most relevant to their unique role in the organization. For maximum flexibility and efficiency, the new application can also be accessed regardless of whether the user is logged into the EHR.

A provider working in Population View can search by quality metric, patient demographics, care activity, health plan information or other variables and the application will surface that information from the various internal and third-party data sources, including community-based organizations, for ready access to social determinants of health (SDoH) information. Based on those many sources, providers will have actionable information to address patients' clinical needs, along with SDoH issues. By addressing social care issues along with healthcare issues, providers can proactively intervene to improve outcomes such as decreasing preventable hospitalizations and emergency department overutilization.

One such organization addressing clinical and SDoH needs is the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization (GBUACO) in New York, which is the first Medicaid ACO in its state. The ACO manages more than 51,000 patients, including more than 29,000 Medicaid and 7,700 Medicare beneficiaries.

"We needed a vendor-agnostic solution that would enable us to operationalize our analytics across our ACO, which would help us connect patients to the right care and connect physicians to the right data," said Raul Vazquez, M.D., president and CEO of GBUACO. "Population View seamlessly delivers that capability within our providers' and care managers' workflows, increasing their efficiency and improving their experience, which enables them to more effectively care for patients and help them reach their goals. We're confident that Holon will support GBUACO in continuing its tradition of care quality excellence throughout Western New York and the country."

In 2018, GBUACO outperformed both state and national averages on 15 quality metrics for chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and depression. Based on their performance and efficiency, GBUACO earned level two accreditation as an ACO from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, the only ACO in the state to earn the distinction.

"Our latest CollaborNet app, Population View, was the result of our clients' need to satisfy the workflows of all their users, just like GBUACO is doing," said Julie Mann, Chief Commercial Officer of Holon. "Our clients want to give their users data they can take action on, so our goal is to equip our clients with simplistic apps that enable them to truly operationalize their analytics and provide innovative technology that fits all their users' needs."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care" and recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) as the best Independent Software Vendor in 2019 at the 10th Annual Impact Awards.

For more information about how Holon helps healthcare organizations fulfill the promise of value-based care, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

About Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization (GBUACO)

Based in Upstate New York, GBUACO manages 23,000 lives through a network of nearly 400 of the region's top providers. Under this framework, GBUACO efficiently delivers services across a spectrum of care where leadership observes clinical and financial activity quantitatively and qualitatively through real time sentinel metrics. The company utilizes a "tool box" of customized advancements in its value-based care system to mitigate barriers to effective patient treatment which are critical to the success of progressive healthcare delivery.

Media Contact:

Linda Healan

Amendola Communications for Holon

404-725-7117

Lhealan@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Holon Solutions

Related Links

http://www.holonsolutions.com

