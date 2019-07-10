Holon Solutions Wins 2019 Impact Award From Technology Association of Georgia

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading data liberator, was named the best Independent Software Vendor at the 10th annual Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) Impact Award ceremony on June 27 at the Georgia Aquarium Oceans Ballroom.

Representing Georgia's "best of the best" in the fusion of software, innovation, and technology, the 2019 TAG SSA Impact Awards honor individual and corporate excellence and achievements in six categories. The SSA Impact Award recognizes companies and their teams who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in bringing new technology solutions to the market. According to TAG, winners have built outstanding software solutions that deliver a significantly positive impact on both their customers and the business community.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from such a respected industry organization," said Julie Mann, Chief Commercial Officer for Holon Solutions. "Atlanta is one of the nation's leading information technology hubs, particularly for healthcare. To be selected as the best out of so many other innovative and successful independent software vendors in the area further demonstrates that Holon's mission and ability to 'liberate the data' is resonating beyond healthcare to the rest of the IT industry."

Holon's CollaborNet® platform confronts one of the largest challenges in healthcare today: the need for interoperability across the healthcare information technology space. CollaborNet liberates the data to liberate the care by automatically surfacing patient-specific insights curated from numerous sources to providers at the point of care within the existing electronic health record (EHR) workflow, but without the need for point-to-point connections. This is possible because CollaborNet's patented technology uses sensors to surface relevant, contextual insights into the workflow of third-party applications without requiring the involvement of any other vendor.

Holon users simply see alerts displayed as an unobtrusive ribbon, alongside their EHR as they open the patient's chart. The provider instantly is presented critical data required to deliver the optimal treatment options for their patient while administrators can seamlessly share universal alerts, tied to the value-based care contracts across their entire network.

At its essence, Holon serves as a bridge for information inside and outside a healthcare organization so that the physician and care team members can take advantage of it at the point of care to make more informed and proactive decisions that support optimal patient outcomes.

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care."

For more information about how Holon helps healthcare organizations fulfill the promise of value-based care, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

About TAG SSA

TAG SSA's mission is to be the leading resource for software and information technology for executives and professionals to connect and develop business opportunities. The SSA strives to be the catalyst to drive economic growth of the software and information technology industry by attracting and supporting the advancement of innovative companies, talent and capital in the region. For more information visit: http://www.tagonline.org/chapters-and-societies/southeastern-software-association/

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com

