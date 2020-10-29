Holter Monitors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 775 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global Holter monitors market report.

The global Holter monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global Holter monitors market is anticipated to reach about $775 million by 2025 with a healthy growth of more than 8% over the forecast period. Emergence of latest generation Holter monitors is expected to fuel the growth of the Holter monitors market over the forecast period. The adoption of wireless technology for ECG recording is expected to be another prime factor contributing to the future market growth for Holter monitors globally. Increasing use of ECG recordings in ambulatory settings is a major factor driving the global Holter monitors market. The up to 7 days monitoring capacity segment contributed to the largest market share of around 88% in 2019. North America dominated the global Holter monitors market with a share of around 40% in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by channels, monitoring capacity, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 44 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/holter-monitors-market-size-analysis

Holter Monitors Market – Segmentation

In 2019, the 3 channels segment accounted for the largest share with over 48%. 3 channels recording highly improves the efficiency of healthcare operations in hospitals and specialized cardiac centers. Multiple tracings with 3 channels devices could be run off, eliminating costly and time-consuming electrostatic copying.

The up to 7 days segment accounted for the maximum market share due to 7 days Holters' accurate and effective clinical results for diagnosing arrhythmia and associated disorders. Arterial fibrillation (AF) screening after stroke with up to 7 days Holter monitoring is a routine screening tool.

In 2019, the hospital end-user segment accounted for over 48% of the global Holter monitors market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use these devices for monitoring symptoms associated with arrhythmia. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation of Holter monitors.

Holter Monitors Market by Channel

3 Channels

12 Channels

Others

Holter Monitors Market by Monitoring Capacity

Up to 7 Days

Above 7 Days

Holter Monitors Market by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Cardiac Centers

Others

Holter Monitors Market – Dynamics

The increasing demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices has encouraged several vendors to develop advanced platforms/devices to address the unmet needs in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia and other coronary disorders. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring technology has witnessed several technical advancements and improvements over the years. Technological advancements in Holter monitoring devices have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ambulatory ECG procedures. Since the first commercial appearance in the 1960s, continuous innovation and research have led to further innovations in the Holter monitoring space. Traditional Holter monitors can be typically worn for 24 to 48 hours. Latest generation Holter monitors can be worn for a few days or weeks with more accurate and precise monitoring.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Embracing Wireless Technology for Holter Monitors

Growing Popularity for Extended Holter Monitoring

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders

Increasing Adoption of Ambulatory Heart Monitoring Devices

Holter Monitors Market – Geography

North America dominates the Holter monitors market. Increase in burden of diseases along with better access to treatment is the primary factor for North America's high market share. The strong presence of prominent Holter monitors vendors is also another reason for the higher adoption of Holter monitors in North America. Increase in patients suffering from CVDs, AF, and the necessity to diagnose diseases with advanced procedures is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/holter-monitors-market-size-analysis

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Iran

Major Vendors

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

iRhythm Technologies

Hillrom

BioTelemetry

Other Prominent Vendors

ACSDiagnostics

Advanced Instrumentations

AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue

ASPEL

Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

Biomedical Instruments

Biotricity

Bittium

BPL Medical Technologies

Borsam Biomedical Instruments

BTL

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Cortrium

custo med

Oy Diagnostic Devices Development – DDD

dms-service

EB Neuro

EDAN Instruments

Forest Medical

FUKUDA DENSHI

Holter Supplies

Labtech

Lepu Medical

LUMED

medical ECONET

Medicomp

Meditech Kft.

Meditech Equipment

Midmark

MONITOR

Nasan Medical Electronics

Nasiff Associates

NEUROSOFT

Norav Medical

NorthEast Monitoring

Preventice Solutions

ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment

Spacelabs Healthcare

Suzuken Company

Trimpeks

TRISMED

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence