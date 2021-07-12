Holy Name Goes Live on Custom-built EHR Powered by Medicomp Systems' Clinical Data Engine

WASHINGTON and TEANECK, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, which makes medical data relevant, usable and actionable, and Holy Name, one of New Jersey's last remaining independent Catholic health systems, today announced that Holy Name Medical Center's emergency department is now live on the hospital's new internally developed electronic health record platform powered by Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine.

Holy Name created its EHR platform through a collaborative, multidisciplinary, enterprise-wide initiative that included participation from physicians, nurses, and other key stakeholders who regularly interface with patients. As Holy Name launches the EHR across the enterprise in coming months, it will replace multiple legacy EHR platforms.

"While exploring the enterprise EHR market, we identified significant gaps in the available solutions," said Sai Kandamangalam, chief information officer at Holy Name. "After an exhaustive search, we decided to partner with Medicomp to build an EHR that would serve the needs of the hospital, as well as our physician offices, home health, and hospice care providers. The solution we've created is very intuitive and user-friendly, utilizes top-of-the-line technology and provides a single patient record that can be viewed across the enterprise, regardless of care setting."

Holy Name's EHR utilizes Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine to deliver high-quality, clinically relevant data at the point of care within clinical and documentation workflows. With Quippe, users are delivered problem-oriented views that provide clinicians meaningful details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state. Clinicians spend less time searching for relevant patient and problem information, which reduces frustrations, increases productivity and enhances clinical decision making.

"We congratulate Holy Name for successfully creating and launching a state-of-the-art solution that users are quickly embracing," said David Lareau, Medicomp CEO. "We are honored to have been part of this exciting venture which has demonstrated the value of clinician collaboration and superior technology in developing a solution that serves the needs of users, improves the clinician experience, and helps with the delivery of efficient, high-quality care."

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp's solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

About Holy Name

Holy Name is New Jersey's last remaining independent health system, comprising a comprehensive 361-bed acute care medical center, a cancer center, medical fitness center, residential hospice, nursing school, and physician network. The system has a national reputation for providing culturally sensitive care to a diverse population, drawing patients from across the New York City region to its specialty centers and renowned doctors. Holy Name's mission to provide technologically advanced, compassionate and personalized care extends across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance. The system is known as a high quality, low-cost provider of extraordinary clinical care given by compassionate, highly-trained physicians and staff.

