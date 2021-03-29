Holyoke Soldiers Home Staff Represented by Three Unions to Mark Anniversary of COVID-19 Tragedy with Vigil on March 30

When: Tuesday, March 30, gather at 6:30 p.m. Program begins at 6:45 p.m.

Location: On the grounds outside the Home. Please arrive before 6:30 p.m. as we will begin promptly.

Safety: Attendees will wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Press: Must remain outside the property line per state policy and may be out back on Fairmont Street.

Remote Viewing: We will be live streaming the event at www.facebook.com/massnurses.

Speakers: Joe Ramirez, CNA and SEIU Local 888 VP speaking on behalf of staff, Rabbi Saul Perlmutter of Congregation Sons of Zion Synagogue in Holyoke, and Father Robert Gentile, Jr. from Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke. There will be a 77-second moment of silence as well.

Other Details: Attendees will have American Flags, battery-operated and lit candles, and flowers.

