Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% by 2027, Driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market size is estimated to grow by USD 30189.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Leading trends influencing the market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027

The emergence of omnichannel retailing allowed manufacturers to sell their products through both offline and online channels. The online retail channel comprises company-owned platforms (company websites) and popular e-commerce websites. Online presence aids companies in expanding their business reach and brand awareness.

Technological advancements in e-commerce platforms have led many retailers and e-commerce companies to focus on providing the most convenient service to their customers like making use of artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage the operations of the e-commerce platform further.

Growing m-commerce platform is another key trend in the market. For instance, Lowes Companies Inc., one of the prominent home and garden product retailers, has a strong presence in the online space, where it has a mobile application that is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Hence, the use of mobile applications for shopping is expected to peak during the forecast period.

Know more – Buy the Report!



Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Home decor, Home improvement products, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The home decor segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes home furnishing products like home textiles, furniture, and floor coverings, lamps, fixtures, wallpapers, candles, paintings, clay pots, clocks, antiques, art pieces, and indoor flowers and plants which are available online. The integration of various technologies, such as AR/VR, by vendors, has helped customers in making smart purchase decisions. These initiatives will drive the growth of the home decor product segment during the forecast period. The end-users in the commercial home and garden products segment require heavy-duty models of home and garden products like public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, golf courses, government buildings, sports grounds, government buildings, home and garden care service companies, and others.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China , Japan , and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and the main factors contributing to the growth of the Chinese market include rapid globalization, rising spending power, and changes in consumer preferences. The other leading countries in the region include Japan and South Korea , where internet and smartphone penetration, high spending power, adoption of omnichannel retailing, and growing digital advertisements are expected to propel market growth. India is also among the fastest-growing countries for e-commerce in APAC owing to the growing number of Internet and smartphone users and the rising trend of online shopping.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been a key driver of the growth of the global online home decor market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020 , the total population of internet users in Japan reached 92% of the total population of the country. At the beginning of 2021, the total population of social media users in Japan accounted for 74.3% of the total population of the country. As of January 2022 , the total number of active Internet users accounted for 307 million, and active social media users were 270 million in the US.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs is a key challenge to the market. Logistical complications like late product delivery and chaotic routing, are important aspects that can have a negative impact on the market. Factors like these can increase overhead costs and weaken profit margins for the vendors.

Know more about drivers, Trends & Challenges, request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The home equity lending market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35,535.04 million. The massive increase in home prices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fear of losing property may impede the market growth.

The online home service market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by USD 2.33 trillion during the period 2021 to 2026. The increasing influence of digital media is notably driving the online home service market growth.

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30189.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia, Overstock.com Inc, Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home decor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home decor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Home improvement products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home improvement products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 117: BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 118: BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 120: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 124: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Golden Acre Garden Sentre

Exhibit 128: Golden Acre Garden Sentre - Overview



Exhibit 129: Golden Acre Garden Sentre - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Golden Acre Garden Sentre - Key offerings

12.8 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 131: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Exhibit 134: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Key offerings

12.10 Lowes Co. Inc.

Exhibit 137: Lowes Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Lowes Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Lowes Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Lulu and Georgia

Exhibit 140: Lulu and Georgia - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 141: Lulu and Georgia - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 142: Lulu and Georgia - Key offerings

12.12 Overstock.com Inc

Exhibit 143: Overstock.com Inc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Overstock.com Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Overstock.com Inc - Key offerings

12.13 Penney OpCo LLC

Exhibit 146: Penney OpCo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Penney OpCo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Penney OpCo LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Target Corp.

Exhibit 149: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Target Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Target Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 152: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 155: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 160: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio