Home Assure Administration Inc Selects ServicePower for Field Service Management

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, the leading field service management platform and ecosystem for major appliance and consumer electronics repairs in North America, has added Home Assure Administration, a premier provider of home protection plans for clients nationwide, to its portfolio of clients.

Maintaining its commitment to providing best-in-class client service, Home Assure's decision to bring the administration of its home warranty protection plans in-house required the implementation of a comprehensive field service management system. Home Assure needed a service technician network that could scale quickly and will leverage ServicePower's Premier Network of 4,000+ technicians for major appliances and consumer electronics.

"We wanted to enhance our ability to provide unparalleled customer support and knew that bringing our contract administration in-house would reduce complexity and improve the contract holder experience," said Nick Wahlstrom, chief technical officer of Home Assure. "When evaluating different FSM vendors, we felt ServicePower was the best choice because they share our commitment to customer excellence."

With ServicePower, Home Assure benefits from a single vendor approach that offers a solution suite with end-to-end visibility into the service lifecycle and a robust depth and breadth of functionality. The company gains access to a network of servicers and benefits from the field management service company's industry expertise.

"Our solution streamlines communication between servicers and customers," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer at ServicePower. "This enables Home Assure to scale while continuing its mission to deliver elevated customer experiences and support. We look forward to leveraging our experience as a trusted advisor and continuing our partnership for many years."

The management platform's customer self-service capability empowers Home Assure customers to access job updates and obtain additional information about their status. This solution also supports the end-to-end service journey for delivery, including dispatch, contractor reimbursement and a robust business analytics tool. Optimizing the field service management process allows Home Assure to deliver an exceptional customer experience. 

