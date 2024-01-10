ServicePower and Encompass Simply Parts Team Up to Provide Streamlined Parts Ordering Capabilities

ServicePower Becomes First FSM Platform to Centralize Parts and Service Availability for Optimized Repair and Maintenance

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower , the leading field service management platform and ecosystem for major appliance and consumer electronics repairs in North America, announced today that it has partnered with Encompass Simply Parts, one of the largest suppliers of genuine OEM replacement parts and accessories for home products, to provide simplified and streamlined parts ordering capabilities for all servicers that use the ServicePower platform and ServicePower HUB.

ServicePower HUB is a free-to-use business management system for service providers who deliver both cash-on-demand (COD) and warranty-based repair services on behalf of original equipment manufacturers, third-party administrators, and home warranty companies. The Encompass integration will provide the 13,000+ service companies using ServicePower HUB immediate access to over 8 million parts that they can seamlessly identify and purchase. The functionality enables parts identification via search, photo, or schematics with an exploded view and 360 scan of all equipment parts. The parts can be ordered in a single click, and orders will be augmented with suggestions of additional parts that are often ordered together. Shipments can be sent to service companies or direct to consumers.

"Customers need the right expertise and the right parts, delivered at the same time, in order to get the fastest and highest quality experience," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "This partnership will make business easier, more efficient, and faster for service technicians by providing the right part the first time resulting in better reviews, more return customers, increased first-time fix rates, and reduced truck rolls to positively impact the environment."

Searching for parts, ordering parts, and having to return wrong items all lead to costly inefficiencies and poor service experiences. Encompass provides access to one of the largest authorized parts inventories in the world, ensuring that the right parts are ordered at the right time, every time. Through highly automated distribution centers throughout North America, Encompass guarantees expedited deliveries ensuring quick turnaround times for consumers and service companies.

"We know that parts ordering can become a bottle neck in the repair process and are proud of the work we have done to streamline and simplify the steps it takes to get what is needed for the repair," said Joe Wang, chief commercial officer of Encompass. "Our partnership with ServicePower is the obvious next step in enabling one stop shopping which will not only vastly improve operational efficiencies, but also create happier end customers."

Parts ordering is currently being rolled out to users of the ServicePower platform for COD jobs. For questions, please visit servicepower.com/servicepower-hub.

