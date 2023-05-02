Home audio equipment market size to grow by USD 15,495.68 million between 2022 and 2027; Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home audio equipment market size is set to grow by USD 15,495.68 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Audio Equipment Market 2023-2027

The home audio equipment market is fragmented with the presence of many small and large vendors. The market consists of numerous competitors offering undifferentiated products. Vendors compete on several factors, such as product portfolio, quality of products, reliability of products, and other factors. Competition among the vendors is based on factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and operational cost. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers home audio equipment such as Google Nest.

- The company offers home audio equipment such as Google Nest. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home audio equipment such as Amazon Echo Dot.

- The company offers home audio equipment such as Amazon Echo Dot. Apple Inc. - The company offers home audio equipment such as HomePod mini and HomePod.

- The company offers home audio equipment such as HomePod mini and HomePod. Bose Corp. - The company offers home audio equipment such as Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

- The company offers home audio equipment such as Bose Smart Soundbar 900. Boston Acoustics Inc.

Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Edifier International Ltd.

HP Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Corp.

Masimo Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sonos Inc.

VIZIO Holding Corp.

VOXX International Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Key Market Segmentation

Type

Smart speakers



Home theater system



Sound bars

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

By type, the market growth in the smart speakers segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of smart homes, the convenience of use, and the easy operability with the help of smartphones and laptops. In addition, factors such as increasing product launches and rising innovations in smart speakers also drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Studio chiefs and exhibitors in the region show greater interest in releasing movies within weeks of their theatrical debut. They target consumers that have set up home audio equipment systems at home and prefer watching newly released movies at their convenience for a minimal fee. This has expanded the market for home audio equipment market in North America. In addition, factors such as the high disposable income of the population and the presence of several well-established vendors drive the growth of the regional market.

The home audio equipment market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the rapid adoption of home audio equipment. The growth in disposable income has increased consumer demand for higher-quality products. In addition, the rising number of smart homes and increased internet penetration have led to an increase in the adoption of home audio equipment. Moreover, the increased investment in indoor entertainment systems by Gen Z and Millennials; the integration of advanced technologies such as Spatial Studio, Networked Audio, and Sonar works: and rising incomes have increased the affordability of audio equipment. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

– The market is driven by the rapid adoption of home audio equipment. The growth in disposable income has increased consumer demand for higher-quality products. In addition, the rising number of smart homes and increased internet penetration have led to an increase in the adoption of home audio equipment. Moreover, the increased investment in indoor entertainment systems by Gen Z and Millennials; the integration of advanced technologies such as Spatial Studio, Networked Audio, and Sonar works: and rising incomes have increased the affordability of audio equipment. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. Trend – Developments in audio devices are identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market focus on innovations to introduce technologically advanced products. For instance, in January 2022 , Boat's parent company, Imagine Marketing, partnered with electronics manufacturing company Dixon Technologies to create a 50/50 joint venture to produce Bluetooth-enabled audio devices. The joint venture between the companies focuses on designing and producing wireless audio solutions in India . In addition, improvements in wireless technologies have increased comfort, convenience, and high-fidelity sound that can be accessed through online streaming content. It has increased the penetration of high-tech products among consumers, which is enabling vendors to sell more products. All these factors will positively influence the market growth.

– Developments in audio devices are identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market focus on innovations to introduce technologically advanced products. For instance, in , Boat's parent company, Imagine Marketing, partnered with electronics manufacturing company Dixon Technologies to create a 50/50 joint venture to produce Bluetooth-enabled audio devices. The joint venture between the companies focuses on designing and producing wireless audio solutions in . In addition, improvements in wireless technologies have increased comfort, convenience, and high-fidelity sound that can be accessed through online streaming content. It has increased the penetration of high-tech products among consumers, which is enabling vendors to sell more products. All these factors will positively influence the market growth. Challenge – The availability of counterfeit products is identified as a major challenge in the market. The market has several unauthorized dealers that sell counterfeit products of reputed brands, such as Sony, JBL, and SAMSUNG. The increased availability of such products is affecting the profit margins as well as the reputation of major brands. This, in turn, is negatively affecting the growth of the market in focus.

Home Audio Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,495.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., Edifier International Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Masimo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., VIZIO Holding Corp., VOXX International Corp., Yamaha Corp., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

