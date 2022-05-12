Home Audio Equipment Market size to Increase by USD 14.39 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from the home audio equipment market study

Home audio equipment market size to increase by USD 14.39 billion at 10.76% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 10.76% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 9.58% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

41% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Smart speakers segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Home audio equipment Market: Key segment analysis

The smart speakers segment will generate maximum growth in terms of revenue. Factors such as technological innovations and the increasing adoption of smart homes are driving the adoption of smart speakers. In addition, the increasing spending capacity of consumers, especially in developing countries is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Home Audio Equipment Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The home audio equipment market is driven by the rising disposable incomes of consumers. Globally, the disposable incomes of consumers are increasing steadily. For instance, in developed countries such as the US, the total household spending was USD 12.7 million in 2016 and was USD 14.5 million in 2019. The spending capability of consumers is also increasing in emerging nations with the rise in income levels. For instance, the Indian economy is domestic consumption-driven. The availability of young demographics, rising disposable incomes, improved education, and rapid economic growth have created high growth potential in the consumer market. All these factors have made the high-end electronic devices affordable to a greater population, which is positively impacting the growth of the market in focus.

"Although the growth of smart homes and the demand for smart TVs will further boost the market growth, the easy availability of counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The home audio equipment market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the home audio equipment market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the home audio equipment market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the home audio equipment market?

Related Reports:

Home Audio Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

