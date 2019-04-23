Home Bancorp Announces 2019 First Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 5%

LAFAYETTE, La., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported results for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share ("EPS"), compared to $8.1 million, or $0.87 EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Key performance metrics for the first quarter of 2019 include:

Income before income tax expense increased $501,000 , or 6%, compared to the previous quarter;

, or 6%, compared to the previous quarter; Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 1.48%, 10.45% and 13.86%, respectively;

Loans declined $786,000 as CRE growth was offset by paydowns in other loan categories;

as CRE growth was offset by paydowns in other loan categories; Led by growth in certificates of deposit, total deposits were up $44.3 million , or 3%;

, or 3%; The net interest margin was 4.41%, a decline of 16 basis points as deposit costs increased and loan yields declined;

Nonperforming assets increased $3.1 million driven by acquired loans;

driven by acquired loans; Share repurchases totaled 134,005 shares at an average price of $35.71 per share; and

per share; and Bank capital remained strong with the Tier 1 leverage and total risk-based capital ratios of 10.93% and 15.21%, respectively.

"Despite headwinds in the interest rate environment," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, "we posted a healthy ROA and ROE and continue to have a strong net interest margin."

"The second quarter promises to be an exciting one as we open an additional branch in Baton Rouge and relocate two existing branches to more prominent locations," continued Bordelon. "These branch moves give us greater access to highly-coveted businesses and individuals along the I-10/I-12 corridor."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock to $0.21 per share payable on May 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2019.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $786,000, from December 31, 2018. Growth in commercial real estate loans (up $20.9 million), was offset by paydowns in several other loan categories.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.





















March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Amount

Percent

Real estate loans:

















One- to four-family first mortgage $ 441,921 $ 450,363 $ (8,442)

(2) % Home equity loans and lines

80,598

83,976

(3,378)

(4)

Commercial real estate

661,446

640,575

20,871

3

Construction and land

193,541

193,597

(56)

-

Multi-family residential

46,055

54,455

(8,400)

(15)

Total real estate loans

1,423,561

1,422,966

595

-

Other loans:

















Commercial and industrial

174,405

172,934

1,471

1

Consumer

51,002

53,854

(2,852)

(5)

Total other loans

225,407

226,788

(1,381)

(1)

Total loans $ 1,648,968 $ 1,649,754 $ (786)

- %





















Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), excluding purchased credit impaired loans, totaled $29.1 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2018. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 1.32% at March 31, 2019, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2018. The rise in NPAs during the first quarter was due primarily to three acquired loan relationships. Management believes it has sufficient fair-value discounts recorded on acquired loan portfolios to absorb any additional losses that may be associated with these loans.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $168,000 during the first quarter of 2019, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $390,000, compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the provision for loan losses during the first quarter was primarily due to paydowns in the portfolio and modestly improved economic conditions across the Company's major markets.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% at March 31, 2019, compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2019, compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2018.

Direct Energy Exposure

The outstanding balance of direct loans to borrowers in the energy sector totaled $43.0 million, or 3% of total outstanding loans, at March 31, 2019, compared to $45.6 million, or 3% of total outstanding loans, at December 31, 2018. Unfunded loan commitments to customers in the energy sector totaled $7.4 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $10.1 million at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, loans constituting 93% of the balance of our direct energy-related portfolio were performing in accordance with their original loan agreements. The Company holds no shared national credits.

The allowance for loan losses attributable to originated direct energy-related loans totaled 2.43% of the outstanding balance of originated energy-related portfolio at March 31, 2019, compared to 2.39% at December 31, 2018.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $44.3 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits increased due primarily to rate specials on certificates of deposit.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.





















March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Amount

Percent

Demand deposits $ 442,940 $ 438,146 $ 4,794

1 % Savings

202,762

201,393

1,369

1

Money market

291,747

295,705

(3,958)

(1)

NOW

501,126

486,979

14,147

3

Certificates of deposit

378,973

350,994

27,979

8

Total deposits $ 1,817,548 $ 1,773,217 $ 44,331

3 %





















Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 134,005 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of $35.71 under the Company's outstanding share repurchase plan. An additional 202,077 shares remain eligible for purchase under the current repurchase plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $32.62 and $25.69, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $21.7 million, a decrease of $933,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income decreased primarily due to a $657,000 decrease in income on loans and a $397,000 increase in interest expense on deposits. Loan interest income decreased primarily due to a decline in the average balance of acquired loans (which reduced interest income approximately $400,000) and a $350,000 decline in accretion income. The Company's net interest margin was 4.41% for the first quarter of 2019, 16 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the changes in income on loans and the cost of deposits.

The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable























Originated loans $ 1,106,230 $ 14,943 5.42 % $ 1,060,098 $ 14,725 5.46 % Acquired loans

543,396

8,255 6.11



573,829

9,130 6.27

Total loans receivable

1,649,626

23,198 5.64



1,633,927

23,855 5.75

Investment securities (TE)

272,745

1,808 2.71



276,812

1,758 2.60

Other interest-earning assets

55,550

363 2.65



43,503

290 2.65

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,977,921 $ 25,369 5.15 % $ 1,954,242 $ 25,903 5.23 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market $ 983,184 $ 2,006 0.83 % $ 980,045 $ 1,866 0.76 % Certificates of deposit

367,614

1,325 1.46



344,729

1,068 1.23

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,350,798

3,331 1.00



1,324,774

2,934 0.88

Other borrowings

5,539

53 3.89



4,877

47 3.79

FHLB advances

58,195

263 1.81



59,025

267 1.81

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,414,532 $ 3,647 1.04 % $ 1,388,676 $ 3,248 0.93 %

























Net interest spread (TE)







4.11 %







4.30 % Net interest margin (TE)







4.41 %







4.57 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $3.2 million, a decrease of $114,000, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Services fees and charges were down primarily due to lower overdraft fees. Bank card fees and gain on sale of loans were down primarily due to seasonal factors.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $15.3 million, a decrease of $326,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease primarily resulted from lower data processing and communication and compensation and benefits expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 million, an increase of $700,000, or 114%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 equaled 14.3% due primarily to elevated levels of stock option exercises. These options, which were associated with the 2009 stock option plan, were set up to expire in May 2019. Such option exercises reduced income tax expense by $514,000 during the first quarter.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 7.1%, which included a one-time reduction of $819,000 due to an updated analysis of the Company's depreciation of certain assets as a result of a cost segregation study. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 included the full-year effect ($400,000) of recurring tax credits related to an investment in a Federal New Market Tax Credit ("NMTC"). The savings related to the NMTC are expected to be achieved annually for the next six years, including 2019.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation









For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018



March 31,

2018

Reported net income $ 7,890

$ 8,089

$ 7,463

Add: CDI amortization, net tax

324



346



397

Non-GAAP tangible income $ 8,214

$ 8,435

$ 7,860





















Total Assets $ 2,202,675

$ 2,153,658

$ 2,206,854

Less: Intangible assets

65,645



66,055



67,499

Non-GAAP tangible assets $ 2,137,030

$ 2,087,603

$ 2,139,355





















Total shareholders' equity $ 308,935

$ 304,040

$ 283,089

Less: Intangible assets

65,645



66,055



67,499

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity $ 243,290

$ 237,985

$ 215,590





















Originated loans $ 1,108,655

$ 1,095,160

$ 963,146

Acquired loans

540,313



554,594



678,124

Total loans $ 1,648,968

$ 1,649,754

$ 1,641,270





















Originated allowance for loan losses $ 14,829

$ 14,859

$ 13,488

Acquired allowance for loan losses

1,741



1,489



781

Total allowance for loan losses $ 16,570

$ 16,348

$ 14,269





















Return on average equity

10.45 %

10.72 %

10.74 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.41



3.64



4.15

Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity

13.86 %

14.36 %

14.89 %



















Common equity ratio

14.03 %

14.12 %

12.83 % Less: Intangible assets

2.65



2.72



2.75

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

11.38 %

11.40 %

10.08 %



















Book value per share $ 32.62

$ 32.14

$ 30.09

Less: Intangible assets

6.93



6.98



7.18

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share $ 25.69

$ 25.16

$ 22.91























This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans and intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.

This news release contains certain forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward‑looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors ‑ many of which are beyond our control ‑ could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward‑looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward‑looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‑looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)





































March 31,

December 31,

%



March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

Change



2018 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,786

$ 59,618

74 %

$ 124,142 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 694

939

(26)



2,421 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 267,310

260,131

3



263,170 Investment securities held to maturity 9,110

10,872

(16)



12,950 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,986

2,086

(5)



1,311 Loans, net of unearned income 1,648,968

1,649,754

-



1,641,270 Allowance for loan losses (16,570)

(16,348)

1



(14,269) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,632,398

1,633,406

-



1,627,001 Office properties and equipment, net 47,030

47,124

-



45,203 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 29,725

29,560

1



29,065 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 65,645

66,055

(1)



67,499 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 44,991

43,867

3



34,092 Total Assets $ 2,202,675

$ 2,153,658

2



$ 2,206,854



































Liabilities















Deposits $ 1,817,548

$ 1,773,217

3 %

$ 1,839,205 Other borrowings 5,539

5,539

-



- Federal Home Loan Bank advances 57,889

58,698

(1)



70,888 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,764

12,164

5



13,672 Total Liabilities 1,893,740

1,849,618

2



1,923,765

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock 95

95

- %

94 Additional paid-in capital 169,091

168,243

1



165,991 Common stock acquired by benefit plans (3,443)

(3,539)

(3)



(3,829) Retained earnings 143,998

141,447

2



123,571 Accumulated other comprehensive income (806)

(2,206)

63



(2,738) Total Shareholders' Equity 308,935

304,040

2



283,089 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,202,675

$ 2,153,658

2



$ 2,206,854

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)























For The Three Months Ended

March 31,

%



For The Three

Months Ended

%

(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018

Change



December 31, 2018

Change

Interest Income



















Loans, including fees $ 23,198 $ 22,804

2 %

$ 23,855

(3) % Investment securities 1,808 1,495

21



1,758

3

Other investments and deposits 363 426

(15)



290

25

Total interest income 25,369 24,725

3



25,903

(2)























Interest Expense



















Deposits 3,331 1,902

75 %

2,934

14 % Other borrowings expense 53 -

-



47

13

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 263 318

(17)



267

(1)

Total interest expense 3,647 2,220

64



3,248

12

Net interest income 21,722 22,505

(3)



22,655

(4)

Provision for loan losses 390 964

(60)



1,612

(76)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,332 21,541

(1)



21,043

1























Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges 1,467 1,655

(11) %

1,558

(6) % Bank card fees 1,061 1,099

(3)



1,089

(3)

Gain on sale of loans, net 155 207

(25)



258

(40)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 165 161

2



166

(1)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net (1) 145

(101)



(130)

99

Other income 318 215

48



338

(6)

Total noninterest income 3,165 3,482

(9)



3,279

(3)























Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits 9,098 8,941

2 %

9,304

(2) % Occupancy 1,606 1,675

(4)



1,603

-

Marketing and advertising 271 281

(4)



370

(27)

Data processing and communication 1,422 1,679

(15)



1,819

(22)

Professional fees 239 286

(16)



263

(9)

Forms, printing and supplies 161 357

(55)



162

(1)

Franchise and shares tax 399 365

9



(61)

754

Regulatory fees 307 379

(19)



382

(20)

Foreclosed assets, net 241 103

134



150

61

Amortization of acquisition intangible 410 502

(18)



438

(6)

Other expenses 1,137 1,022

11



1,187

(4)

Total noninterest expense 15,291 15,590

(2)



15,617

(2)

Income before income tax expense 9,206 9,433

(2)



8,705

6

Income tax expense 1,316 1,970

(33)



616

114

Net income $ 7,890 $ 7,463

6



$ 8,089

(2)























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.83

4 %

$ 0.89

(3) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.81

5



$ 0.87

(2)























Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.15

33 %

$ 0.20

- %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)



























For The Three Months Ended







For The Three









March 31,

%



Months Ended



%

(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2018

Change



December 31, 2018



Change



























EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income $ 25,369

$ 24,725

3 %

$ 25,903



(2) % Total interest expense 3,647

2,220

64



3,248



12

Net interest income 21,722

22,505

(3)



22,655



(4)

Provision for loan losses 390

964

(60)



1,612



(76)

Total noninterest income 3,165

3,482

(9)



3,279



(3)

Total noninterest expense 15,291

15,590

(2)



15,617



(2)

Income tax expense 1,316

1,970

(33)



616



114

Net income $ 7,890

$ 7,463

6



$ 8,089



(2)



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total assets $ 2,166,317

$ 2,204,910

(2) %

$ 2,137,770



1 % Total interest-earning assets 1,977,921

2,010,668

(2)



1,954,242



1

Total loans 1,649,626

1,647,503

0



1,633,927



1

Total interest-bearing deposits 1,350,798

1,386,939

(3)



1,324,774



2

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,414,532

1,458,133

(3)



1,388,676



2

Total deposits 1,786,181

1,845,190

(3)



1,771,539



1

Total shareholders' equity 306,240

281,853

9



299,339



2



























SELECTED RATIOS (1)























Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.37 % 8 %

1.50 %

(1) % Return on average equity 10.45

10.74

(3)



10.72



(3)

Common equity ratio 14.03

12.83

9



14.12



(1)

Efficiency ratio (2) 61.44

59.99

2



60.22



2

Average equity to average assets 14.14

12.78

11



14.00



1

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(3) 10.93

9.57

14



11.15



(2)

Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 15.21

13.84

10



15.54



(2)

Net interest margin (4) 4.41

4.49

(2)



4.57



(4)



























SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)























Tangible common equity ratio(5) 11.38 % 10.08 % 13 %

11.40 %

- % Return on average tangible common equity(6) 13.86

14.89

(7)



14.36



(3)



























PER SHARE DATA























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86

$ 0.83

4



$ 0.89



(3) % Earnings per share - diluted 0.85

0.81

5



0.87



(2)

Book value at period end 32.62

30.09

8



32.14



1

Tangible book value at period end 25.69

22.91

12



25.16



2

Shares outstanding at period end 9,471,857

9,409,261

1 %

9,459,050



-

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic 9,123,786

9,011,535

1 %

9,118,874



- % Diluted 9,247,851

9,269,178

0



9,304,636



(1)

















(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Estimated capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.