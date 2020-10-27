Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $8.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $6.3 million from $2.5 million, or $0.29 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2020.

"This year has created tremendous challenges for our customers due to the impact of COVID-19," said John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "The Bank is well positioned for any fallout from the pandemic financially with the reserves we established over the first two quarters of 2020. While our delinquencies have not escalated at this point in the economic cycle, we believe that as the stimulus from the Federal Government stops, problems will arise until the virus fades or a cure is created."

"It would be very understandable for the people of Louisiana to struggle and potentially fail due to the pandemic, a downturn in oil prices, and two hurricanes. However, citizens of Louisiana are very resilient and will find a way to make it through these troubling times to better days. We are very proud of the effort put forth by our employees to serve our customers for the last six months. Together, we will move beyond this crisis and help our communities grow."

COVID-19 Response

Banking operations have not been restrained by state and local government COVID-19 restrictions. However, we have adapted to protect our employees and customers by working remotely, enhancing cleaning procedures, and enacting several other measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. State government imposed restrictions were relaxed in September 2020 within our Louisiana and Mississippi markets, though the states have not fully reopened. The changes in restrictions primarily increased capacity limits of certain businesses and relaxed social distancing guidelines.

During the second and third quarters of 2020, the Company funded approximately 3,072 loans totaling $262.2 million under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). At September 30, 2020, the total recorded net investment in PPP loans was $254.5 million, of which approximately 2,160 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $35.2 million were for amounts of $50,000 or less.

To give immediate financial support to our customers, the Company began providing principal and/or interest payment relief options in March 2020. When we last reported the level of such deferrals in our second quarter Form 10-Q (as of August 4, 2020), $113.9 million, or 6% of total loans, were under deferral agreements. As of September 30, 2020, the level of deferrals decreased to $70.2 million, or 4% of total loans. The level of COVID-19 related deferrals formerly totaled 558.8 million, or 28% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Of the loans that have exited deferral agreements, $469.0 million, or 98%, were current and performing as of September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income totaled $8.8 million , up $6.3 million , or 252%, from the prior quarter primarily due to the absence of provisions for credit losses on loans and unfunded lending commitments during the third quarter of 2020.

, up , or 252%, from the prior quarter primarily due to the absence of provisions for credit losses on loans and unfunded lending commitments during the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded no provision for loan losses primarily due to limited changes to our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of loan growth from the previous quarter.

Loans totaled $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020, down $10.6 million , or less than 1%, from June 30, 2020

at September 30, 2020, down , or less than 1%, from June 30, 2020 The allowance for loan losses totaled $33.0 million , or 1.69% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), which includes the allowance for unfunded lending commitments, totaled $36.6 million , or 1.87% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans and the ratio for allowance for credit losses was 1.94% and 2.15%, respectively.

, or 1.69% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), which includes the allowance for unfunded lending commitments, totaled , or 1.87% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans and the ratio for allowance for credit losses was 1.94% and 2.15%, respectively. Nonperforming assets totaled $24.8 million , or 0.96% of total assets, down $3.1 million from June 30, 2020 primarily due to pay-downs on nonaccrual loans.

, or 0.96% of total assets, down from June 30, 2020 primarily due to pay-downs on nonaccrual loans. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.44% and 15.29% at September 30, 2020, compared to 9.11% and 14.83% at June 30, 2020.

The net interest margin was 3.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, up six basis points from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The average yield on total interest-bearing deposits was 0.60% in the third quarter of 2020, down 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020, down $10.6 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2020. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020.





September 30,

June 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 409,282



$ 431,999



$ (22,717)



(5) % Home equity loans and lines

67,766



72,956



(5,190)



(7)

Commercial real estate

707,638



689,942



17,696



3

Construction and land

201,575



203,592



(2,017)



(1)

Multi-family residential

86,619



81,635



4,984



6

Total real estate loans

1,472,880



1,480,124



(7,244)



—

Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

443,480



444,728



(1,248)



—

Consumer

38,937



41,073



(2,136)



(5)

Total other loans

482,417



485,801



(3,384)



(1)

Total loans

$ 1,955,297



$ 1,965,925



$ (10,628)



(1) %

During the third quarter of 2020, substantial commercial real estate and multi-family residential loan growth was overcome by pay-downs across certain other segments of the loan portfolio. In particular, the Company experienced a steep decline in residential mortgages primarily due to refinances as borrowers sought to acquire lower interest rates.

Commercial real estate loan growth was strongest in our Acadiana market, which accounted for approximately 51% of the increase in commercial real estate loans. The remaining increase in the commercial real estate portfolio was primarily spread across the Northshore, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge markets. Commercial real estate loan growth in Acadiana was primarily attributable to owner-occupied loans to borrowers in the healthcare sector. Multi-family residential loan growth was primarily attributable to our Northshore market.

At September 30, 2020, the total recorded investment in PPP loans was $254.5 million, up $4.9 million or 2% from June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, PPP loans are reported net of $7.6 million in deferred lender fees, which will be amortized into interest income over the life of the loans (on a contractual basis, approximately 2 years on average).

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $24.8 million, or 0.96% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, down $3.1 million, or 11%, from $28.0 million, or 1.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, approximately $3.0 million in acquired nonaccrual loans related to a single commercial relationship were paid-off.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $821,000 during the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, $1.4 million of Company's originated individually evaluated loans were eliminated through partial pay-offs and subsequent charge-offs of the remaining balances. These loans were related to a single commercial relationship and were classified as substandard prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Net charge-offs attributable to these individually evaluated loans totaled $806,000 for the third quarter of 2020.

Beginning in March 2020, in response to the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, we began offering our borrowers payment relief options primarily in the form of deferrals of principal and/or interest payments for an initial term of up to three months. When we last reported the level of such deferrals in our second quarter Form 10-Q (as of August 4, 2020), $113.9 million, or 6% of total loans, were under deferral agreements. As of September 30, 2020, the level of deferrals has decreased to $70.2 million, or 4% of total loans. The level of COVID-19 related deferrals formerly totaled 558.8 million, or 28% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Of the loans that have exited deferral agreements, $469.0 million, or 98%, are current and performing as of September 30, 2020.

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to limited changes in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our assessment of all other risk factors in the loan portfolio and the absence of loan growth from the previous quarter. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 totaled $12.7 million, up $10.4 million from the same period in 2019. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.



The following table provides a summary of the loan portfolio and related reserves at September 30, 2020. We have separately identified certain information regarding PPP loans which, due to the existence of full repayment guarantees from the SBA as well as the likelihood that the vast majority of such loans will be forgiven, we believe entail minimal credit risk to the Company.

(dollars in thousands)

Total Loans

PPP Loans

Total ACL

ACL to

Total Loans

ACL to

Total Non-PPP

Loans September 30, 2020



















Retail CRE

$ 189,757



$ —



$ 6,833



3.60 %

3.60 % Hotels and short-term rentals

100,029



4,067



5,099



5.10



5.31

Restaurants and bars

92,715



31,488



3,108



3.35



5.08

Energy

31,652



—



1,701



5.37



5.37

Credit cards

3,725



—



375



10.07



10.07

Other loans

1,537,419



218,932



15,886



1.03



1.20

Total

$ 1,955,297



$ 254,487



$ 33,002



1.69 %

1.94 %





















Unfunded lending commitments(1)

—



—



3,637



—



—

Total

$ 1,955,297



$ 254,487



$ 36,639



1.87 %

2.15 %























(1) At September 30, 2020, the allowance of $3.6 million related to unfunded lending commitments of $326.8 million. The ACL on unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

Investment Securities

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2020.

(dollars in thousands)

Recorded

Investment Available-for-sale



U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 123,152

Collateralized mortgage obligations

99,157

Municipal bonds

20,817

U.S. government agency

6,413

Corporate bonds

2,039

Total available-for-sale

251,578

Held to Maturity



Municipal Bonds

2,942

Total investment securities

$ 254,520









Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") made up 99% of total investment securities and net unrealized gains on AFS securities totaled $6.7 million at September 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $59.2 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2020 to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020.





September 30,

June 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 629,345



$ 647,789



$ (18,444)



(3) % Savings

242,849



237,168



5,681



2

Money market

336,310



305,668



30,642



10

NOW

620,081



688,336



(68,255)



(10)

Certificates of deposit

378,909



387,743



(8,834)



(2)

Total deposits

$ 2,207,494



$ 2,266,704



$ (59,210)



(3) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 basis points from 0.78% for the second quarter of 2020 to 0.60% for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $290.8 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased six basis points from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2020 to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was down 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.

The average loan yield was 4.94% for the third quarter of 2020, down eight basis points from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to the full quarter impact of outstanding PPP loans. Outstanding PPP loans negatively impacted the average loan yield by 34 basis points and the NIM by 14 basis points during the third quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, outstanding PPP loans negatively impacted the average loan yield by 21 basis points and the NIM by 6 basis points. Loan income from deferred PPP lender fees totaled $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $882,000 during the second quarter of 2020. The remaining balance of $7.6 million in deferred lender fees will be amortized into interest income over the life of the PPP loans.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $847,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $746,000 for the second quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, variable rate loans totaled $460.8 million, or 24% of total loans.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable

$ 1,971,174



$ 24,769

4.94 %

$ 1,928,185



$ 24,371

5.02 % Investment securities (TE)

252,314



967

1.56



256,069



1,182

1.88

Other interest-earning assets

170,957



106

0.25



186,127



117

0.25

Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,394,445



$ 25,842

4.25 %

$ 2,370,381



$ 25,670

4.31 %





















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,195,455



$ 1,136

0.38 %

$ 1,157,239



$ 1,347

0.47 % Certificates of deposit

381,949



1,232

1.28



391,380



1,665

1.71

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,577,404



2,368

0.60



1,548,619



3,012

0.78

Other borrowings

5,539



53

3.81



5,539



53

3.86

FHLB advances

34,612



149

1.73



70,460



188

1.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,617,555



$ 2,570

0.63 %

$ 1,624,618



$ 3,253

0.80 %





















Net interest spread (TE)







3.62 %







3.51 % Net interest margin (TE)







3.82 %







3.76 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $3.8 million, up $691,000, or 22%, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of loans (up $262,000), income from bank card fees (up $204,000) and income from service fees and charges on deposit accounts (up $181,000).

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $16.1 million, up $121,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense, regulatory fees and marketing and advertising expense, partially offset by the absence of a provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments.

Compensation and benefits expense was up $378,000, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to bonuses paid during the third quarter of 2020.

Regulatory fees were up $164,000, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in FDIC assessments. Large provisions for loan losses, the impact of CECL adoption and dividends during the first half of 2020 reduced total shareholders' equity and resulted in a less favorable leverage ratio, which is used to compute FDIC assessments.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments for the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to limited changes in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of loan growth from the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $1.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.93% and 9.54% at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. At September 30, 2020, the Bank's preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.44%, up 33 basis points from June 30, 2020, and preliminary total risk-based capital ratio was 15.29%, up 46 basis points from June 30, 2020. Loans covered under the PPP are included in the Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity.





September 30, (dollars in thousands)

2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 185,836

Unpledged investment securities, amortized cost

116,161

FHLB advance availability

775,313

Unsecured lines of credit

55,000

Federal Reserve discount window availability

500

Total primary and secondary liquidity

$ 1,132,810



Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.22 per share payable on November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020.

During the third quarter, the Company completed the remaining share repurchases under the 2019 Repurchase Plan and announced the approval of a new repurchase program (the "2020 Repurchase Plan"). The Company repurchased 135,224 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2020 at an average price per share of $24.94. An additional 391,692 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2020 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $35.48 and $28.30, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

September 30,

2019













Reported net income

$ 8,782



$ 2,493



$ 6,856

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

267



270



311

Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 9,049



$ 2,763



$ 7,167















Total assets

$ 2,579,200



$ 2,636,896



$ 2,218,040

Less: Intangible assets

63,439



63,777



64,854

Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 2,515,761



$ 2,573,119



$ 2,153,186















Total shareholders' equity

$ 313,324



$ 309,326



$ 314,677

Less: Intangible assets

63,439



63,777



64,854

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 249,885



$ 245,549



$ 249,823















Total loans

$ 1,955,297



$ 1,965,925



$ 1,707,442

Less: PPP loans

254,487



249,623



—

Total loans excluding PPP loans

$ 1,700,810



$ 1,716,302



$ 1,707,442















Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.69 %

1.72 %

1.03 % Less: PPP loans

0.25



0.25



—

Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.94 %

1.97 %

1.03 %













Return on average equity

11.17 %

3.19 %

8.64 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.27



1.26



2.75

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.44 %

4.45 %

11.39 %













Common equity ratio

12.15 %

11.73 %

14.19 % Less: Intangible assets

2.22



2.19



2.59

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.93 %

9.54 %

11.60 %













Book value per share

$ 35.48



$ 34.50



$ 33.72

Less: Intangible assets

7.18



7.11



6.95

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 28.30



$ 27.39



$ 26.77

















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by its Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 28, 2020, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

%

Change

September 30,

2019 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 185,836



$ 234,255



(21) %

$ 61,289

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349



449



(22)



449

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

251,578



256,922



(2)



255,114

Investment securities held to maturity

2,942



4,333



(32)



7,193

Mortgage loans held for sale

21,045



13,359



58



6,909

Loans, net of unearned income

1,955,297



1,965,925



(1)



1,707,442

Allowance for loan losses

(33,002)



(33,823)



(2)



(17,598)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,922,295



1,932,102



(1)



1,689,844

Office properties and equipment, net

45,696



45,967



(1)



46,362

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

40,184



39,953



1



39,228

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

63,439



63,777



(1)



64,854

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

45,836



45,779



—



46,798

Total Assets

$ 2,579,200



$ 2,636,896



(2)



$ 2,218,040





































Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,207,494



$ 2,266,704



(3) %

$ 1,831,406

Other Borrowings

5,539



5,539



—



5,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

31,445



35,041



(10)



47,853

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

21,398



20,286



5



18,565

Total Liabilities

2,265,876



2,327,570



(3)



1,903,363



















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

88



90



(2) %

93

Additional paid-in capital

165,522



166,494



(1)



168,822

Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,880)



(2,970)



3



(3,260)

Retained earnings

145,373



140,582



3



147,841

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,221



5,130



2



1,181

Total Shareholders' Equity

313,324



309,326



1



314,677

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,579,200



$ 2,636,896



(2)



$ 2,218,040



HOMEBANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

%

Change

September 30,

2019

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 24,769



$ 24,371



2 %

$ 23,562



5 % Investment securities

967



1,182



(18)



1,515



(36)

Other investments and deposits

106



117



(9)



397



(73)

Total interest income

25,842



25,670



1



25,474



1

Interest Expense



















Deposits

2,368



3,012



(21) %

4,050



(42) % Other borrowings

53



53



—



53



—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

149



188



(21)



230



(35)

Total interest expense

2,570



3,253



(21)



4,333



(41)

Net interest income

23,272



22,417



4



21,141



10

Provision for loan losses

—



6,471



(100)



1,146



(100)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

23,272



15,946



46



19,995



16

Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,123



942



19 %

1,516



(26) % Bank card fees

1,331



1,127



18



1,141



17

Gain on sale of loans, net

904



642



41



355



155

Income from bank-owned life insurance

231



228



1



1,464



(84)

Loss on sale of assets, net

—



(13)



100



(8)



100

Other income

205



177



16



306



(33)

Total noninterest income

3,794



3,103



22



4,774



(21)

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

9,740



9,362



4 %

10,266



(5) % Occupancy

1,686



1,653



2



1,791



(6)

Marketing and advertising

288



160



80



418



(31)

Data processing and communication

1,851



1,760



5



1,764



5

Professional fees

197



255



(23)



227



(13)

Forms, printing and supplies

140



160



(13)



172



(19)

Franchise and shares tax

378



389



(3)



399



(5)

Regulatory fees

526



362



45



127



314

Foreclosed assets, net

162



145



12



47



245

Amortization of acquisition intangible

338



342



(1)



393



(14)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



542



(100)



—



—

Other expenses

810



865



(6)



1,006



(19)

Total noninterest expense

16,116



15,995



1



16,610



(3)

Income before income tax expense

10,950



3,054



259



8,159



34

Income tax expense

2,168



561



286



1,303



66

Net income

$ 8,782



$ 2,493



252



$ 6,856



28

Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.01



$ 0.29



248 %

$ 0.76



33 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.01



$ 0.29



248



$ 0.75



35























Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



— %

$ 0.21



5 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

%

Change

September 30,

2019

%

Change





















EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 25,842



$ 25,670



1 %

$ 25,474



1 % Total interest expense

2,570



3,253



(21)



4,333



(41)

Net interest income

23,272



22,417



4



21,141



10

Provision for loan losses

—



6,471



(100)



1,146



(100)

Total noninterest income

3,794



3,103



22



4,774



(21)

Total noninterest expense

16,116



15,995



1



16,610



(3)

Income tax expense

2,168



561



286



1,303



66

Net income

$ 8,782



$ 2,493



252



$ 6,856



28























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 2,582,239



$ 2,564,562



1 %

$ 2,217,178



16 % Total interest-earning assets

2,394,445



2,370,381



1



2,018,702



19

Total loans

1,971,174



1,928,185



2



1,698,046



16

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,577,404



1,548,619



2



1,383,462



14

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,617,555



1,624,618



—



1,440,178



12

Total deposits

2,208,825



2,155,963



2



1,827,689



21

Total shareholders' equity

312,841



313,853



—



314,773



(1)























SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.35 %

0.39 %

246 %

1.23 %

10 % Return on average equity

11.17



3.19



250



8.64



29

Common equity ratio

12.15



11.73



4



14.19



(14)

Efficiency ratio (2)

59.54



62.67



(5)



64.10



(7)

Average equity to average assets

12.12



12.24



(1)



14.20



(15)

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

9.44



9.11



4



11.12



(15)

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.29



14.83



3



15.25



—

Net interest margin (4)

3.82



3.76



2



4.12



(7)













































SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.93 %

9.54 %

4 %

11.60 %

(14) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.44



4.45



224



11.39



27























PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.01



$ 0.29



248 %

$ 0.76



33 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.01



0.29



248



0.75



35

Book value at period end

35.48



34.50



3



33.72



5

Tangible book value at period end

28.30



27.39



3



26.77



6

Shares outstanding at period end

8,831,406



8,966,101



(2)



9,331,099



(5)

Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,627,318



8,701,730



(1) %

9,058,600



(5) % Diluted

8,651,066



8,730,437



(1)



9,107,167



(5)



























(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1) (2)



































Nonaccrual loans(3)

$ 12,204



$ 10,639



$ 22,843



$ 14,126



$ 10,966



$ 25,092



$ 13,221



$ 11,785



$ 25,006

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

10



—



10



—



906



906



—



—



—

Total nonperforming loans

12,214



10,639



22,853



14,126



11,872



25,998



13,221



11,785



25,006

Foreclosed assets and ORE

956



1,029



1,985



1,060



914



1,974



712



1,880



2,592

Total nonperforming assets

13,170



11,668



24,838



15,186



12,786



27,972



13,933



13,665



27,598

Performing troubled debt restructurings

910



480



1,390



917



457



1,374



1,712



213



1,925

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 14,080



$ 12,148



$ 26,228



$ 16,103



$ 13,243



$ 29,346



$ 15,645



$ 13,878



$ 29,523







































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.96 %









1.06 %









1.24 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.89











0.99











1.13

Nonperforming loans to total loans









1.17











1.32











1.46

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









132.87











120.92











63.77

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









144.41











130.10











70.38

Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.69











1.72











1.03

Allowance for credit losses to total loans(4)









1.87











1.91











1.03







































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 2,522











$ 1,627











$ 1,118

Year-to-date loan recoveries









295











221











67

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 2,227











$ 1,406











$ 1,051

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to

average loans









0.15 %









0.15 %









0.08 %























(1) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Due to the adoption of CECL, PCD loans of $2.1 million are included in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, these loans were classified as PCI and excluded from nonperforming loans because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans. (2) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (3) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $7.2 million, $8.1 million and $8.8 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $1.2 million, $2.2 million and $2.0 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (4) The allowance for credit losses includes $3.6 million for unfunded lending commitments at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

