HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided byHome Bancorp, Inc.
Apr 20, 2026, 16:30 ET
LAFAYETTE, La., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $51,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.46 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
"In March 2026, we opened our newest full-service location in Tomball, TX," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter. While loan production remained down during the quarter, deposit growth increased and reduced our loan to deposit ratio to 90%. Financial metrics remained strong with ROA increasing to 1.30% and a ten-basis point NIM expansion to 4.16% for the quarter. Credit metrics reflect an increase in nonperforming and criticized loans during the quarter, but we do not anticipate material losses. We remain focused on proactively identifying and resolving problem loans as quickly as possible. We are confident that our teams have the ability to broaden meaningful relationships with our customers across all our markets throughout the remainder of the year."
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025.
- Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 1.8% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5.4% (an increase of 22% on an annualized basis), during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.
- Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $34.5 million, up $434,000, or 1%, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower funding cost.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026 compared to $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the first quarter of 2026.
- The Company recorded a $922,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $480,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in individually analyzed loan reserves, offset by loan reduction.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2025 through March 31, 2026.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Real estate loans:
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
$ 476,079
|
$ 493,446
|
$ (17,367)
|
(4) %
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
91,550
|
92,574
|
(1,024)
|
(1)
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,182,501
|
1,190,388
|
(7,887)
|
(1)
|
Construction and land
|
340,057
|
329,227
|
10,830
|
3
|
Multi-family residential
|
179,982
|
177,825
|
2,157
|
1
|
Total real estate loans
|
2,270,169
|
2,283,460
|
(13,291)
|
(1)
|
Other loans:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
428,075
|
430,517
|
(2,442)
|
(1)
|
Consumer
|
29,902
|
30,046
|
(144)
|
—
|
Total other loans
|
457,977
|
460,563
|
(2,586)
|
(1)
|
Total loans
|
$ 2,728,146
|
$ 2,744,023
|
$ (15,877)
|
(1) %
The average loan yield was 6.41% for the first quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease on loan yields was driven by Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2025, which impacted the full quarter in 2026. We experienced a slow down in loan production, resulting in loan reduction across most of our markets during the first quarter of 2026.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, up $3.8 million, or 11%, from $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $384,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025.
The Company provisioned $922,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.
|
March 31, 2026
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Substandard
|
Total
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
$ 466,688
|
$ —
|
$ 9,391
|
$ 476,079
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
90,201
|
807
|
542
|
91,550
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,139,345
|
9,478
|
33,678
|
1,182,501
|
Construction and land
|
326,382
|
863
|
12,812
|
340,057
|
Multi-family residential
|
178,388
|
—
|
1,594
|
179,982
|
Commercial and industrial
|
424,633
|
—
|
3,442
|
428,075
|
Consumer
|
29,861
|
—
|
41
|
29,902
|
Total
|
$ 2,655,498
|
$ 11,148
|
$ 61,500
|
$ 2,728,146
|
December 31, 2025
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Substandard
|
Total
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
$ 486,453
|
$ —
|
$ 6,993
|
$ 493,446
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
91,232
|
811
|
531
|
92,574
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,155,097
|
2,947
|
32,344
|
1,190,388
|
Construction and land
|
312,994
|
866
|
15,367
|
329,227
|
Multi-family residential
|
176,227
|
—
|
1,598
|
177,825
|
Commercial and industrial
|
426,265
|
—
|
4,252
|
430,517
|
Consumer
|
30,000
|
—
|
46
|
30,046
|
Total
|
$ 2,678,268
|
$ 4,624
|
$ 61,131
|
$ 2,744,023
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $386.3 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $24.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years and 3.3 years at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $21.5 million, compared to $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2026.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Amortized
|
Fair Value
|
Available for sale:
|
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
|
$ 291,125
|
$ 273,740
|
Collateralized mortgage obligations
|
51,705
|
50,738
|
Municipal bonds
|
52,911
|
47,765
|
U.S. government agency
|
10,475
|
9,986
|
Corporate bonds
|
3,500
|
3,500
|
Total available for sale
|
$ 409,716
|
$ 385,729
|
Held to maturity:
|
Municipal bonds
|
$ 530
|
$ 531
|
Total held to maturity
|
$ 530
|
$ 531
Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million and $140.1 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
Deposits
Total deposits were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 830,030
|
$ 792,951
|
$ 37,079
|
5 %
|
Savings
|
202,058
|
201,265
|
793
|
—
|
Money market
|
543,120
|
518,740
|
24,380
|
5
|
NOW
|
710,071
|
654,227
|
55,844
|
9
|
Certificates of deposit
|
741,502
|
805,623
|
(64,121)
|
(8)
|
Total deposits
|
$ 3,026,781
|
$ 2,972,806
|
$ 53,975
|
2 %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points from 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $715.3 million, or 96%, of total certificates of deposit.
We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Individuals
|
50 %
|
52 %
|
Small businesses
|
39
|
39
|
Public funds
|
8
|
6
|
Broker
|
3
|
3
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $919.7 million at March 31, 2026 and $885.4 million at December 31, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
NIM increased 10 basis points from 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to the lower funding cost. The decrease in funding costs was primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.
Average other interest-earning assets were $168.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, up $5.7 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents. The average yield on other interest-earning assets (primarily funds held at the Federal Reserve) decreased 48 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower interest rates during the quarter.
Average FHLB advances were $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 37%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $189,000 for the first quarter of 2026, down $53,000, or 22%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $3.7 million, down $260,000, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in other income (down $234,000) and bank card fees (down $30,000), which were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans (up $5,000) for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $22.9 million, down $106,000, or less than 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily related to decreases in compensation and benefits expense (down $260,000) and franchise and shares tax expense (down $94,000), which were partially offset by the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($105,000), increases in other expenses (up $102,000) and data processing and communications expense (up $81,000) during the first quarter of 2026.
Capital
At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $444.4 million, up $9.3 million, or 2%, compared to $435.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the first quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026, compared to 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2026.
The Company repurchased 4,332 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $58.00. An additional 385,890 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $56.73 and $46.04, respectively, at March 31, 2026.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
|
Quarter Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Reported net income
|
$ 11,360
|
$ 11,411
|
$ 12,357
|
$ 11,330
|
$ 10,964
|
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
|
185
|
203
|
212
|
213
|
231
|
Non-GAAP tangible income
|
$ 11,545
|
$ 11,614
|
$ 12,569
|
$ 11,543
|
$ 11,195
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,554,643
|
$ 3,492,626
|
$ 3,494,074
|
$ 3,491,455
|
$ 3,485,453
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
83,723
|
83,957
|
84,214
|
84,482
|
84,751
|
Non-GAAP tangible assets
|
$ 3,470,920
|
$ 3,408,669
|
$ 3,409,860
|
$ 3,406,973
|
$ 3,400,702
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 444,410
|
$ 435,094
|
$ 423,044
|
$ 408,818
|
$ 402,831
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
83,723
|
83,957
|
84,214
|
84,482
|
84,751
|
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
|
$ 360,687
|
$ 351,137
|
$ 338,830
|
$ 324,336
|
$ 318,080
|
Return on average equity
|
10.41 %
|
10.52 %
|
11.78 %
|
11.24 %
|
11.02 %
|
Add: Average intangible assets
|
2.64
|
2.79
|
3.24
|
3.24
|
3.23
|
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
|
13.05 %
|
13.31 %
|
15.02 %
|
14.48 %
|
14.25 %
|
Common equity ratio
|
12.50 %
|
12.46 %
|
12.11 %
|
11.71 %
|
11.56 %
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
2.11
|
2.16
|
2.17
|
2.19
|
2.21
|
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
|
10.39 %
|
10.30 %
|
9.94 %
|
9.52 %
|
9.35 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 56.73
|
$ 55.56
|
$ 54.05
|
$ 52.36
|
$ 50.82
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
10.69
|
10.72
|
10.76
|
10.82
|
10.69
|
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
|
$ 46.04
|
$ 44.84
|
$ 43.29
|
$ 41.54
|
$ 40.13
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 223,484
|
$ 141,605
|
$ 189,324
|
$ 112,595
|
$ 110,662
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
385,729
|
391,448
|
383,340
|
393,462
|
400,553
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
530
|
1,065
|
1,065
|
1,065
|
1,065
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
1,558
|
1,558
|
1,932
|
1,305
|
1,855
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
2,728,146
|
2,744,023
|
2,705,895
|
2,764,538
|
2,747,277
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(33,680)
|
(33,142)
|
(32,827)
|
(33,432)
|
(33,278)
|
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
2,694,466
|
2,710,881
|
2,673,068
|
2,731,106
|
2,713,999
|
Office properties and equipment, net
|
50,502
|
48,995
|
45,223
|
45,216
|
45,327
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
49,842
|
49,557
|
49,269
|
48,981
|
48,699
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
|
83,723
|
83,957
|
84,214
|
84,482
|
84,751
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
64,809
|
63,560
|
66,639
|
73,243
|
78,542
|
Total Assets
|
$ 3,554,643
|
$ 3,492,626
|
$ 3,494,074
|
$ 3,491,455
|
$ 3,485,453
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
$ 3,026,781
|
$ 2,972,806
|
$ 2,975,503
|
$ 2,908,234
|
$ 2,827,207
|
Other Borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
5,539
|
5,539
|
5,539
|
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
|
54,729
|
54,675
|
54,621
|
54,567
|
54,513
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
—
|
3,024
|
3,059
|
88,196
|
163,259
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
28,723
|
27,027
|
32,308
|
26,101
|
32,104
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,110,233
|
3,057,532
|
3,071,030
|
3,082,637
|
3,082,622
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
79
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
169,995
|
168,963
|
168,016
|
166,576
|
167,231
|
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
|
(893)
|
(982)
|
(1,071)
|
(1,160)
|
(1,250)
|
Retained earnings
|
293,554
|
284,834
|
275,912
|
265,817
|
261,856
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(18,324)
|
(17,799)
|
(19,891)
|
(22,493)
|
(25,085)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
444,410
|
435,094
|
423,044
|
408,818
|
402,831
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 3,554,643
|
$ 3,492,626
|
$ 3,494,074
|
$ 3,491,455
|
$ 3,485,453
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 43,717
|
$ 44,548
|
$ 44,032
|
Investment securities
|
2,560
|
2,530
|
2,664
|
Other investments and deposits
|
1,463
|
1,642
|
505
|
Total interest income
|
47,740
|
48,720
|
47,201
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
12,406
|
13,808
|
12,622
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
8
|
53
|
Subordinated debt expense
|
845
|
845
|
845
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
7
|
11
|
1,932
|
Total interest expense
|
13,258
|
14,672
|
15,452
|
Net interest income
|
34,482
|
34,048
|
31,749
|
Provision for loan losses
|
922
|
480
|
394
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
33,560
|
33,568
|
31,355
|
Noninterest Income
|
Service fees and charges
|
1,437
|
1,438
|
1,309
|
Bank card fees
|
1,594
|
1,624
|
1,578
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
230
|
225
|
377
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
285
|
289
|
278
|
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net
|
—
|
(4)
|
9
|
Other income
|
192
|
426
|
458
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,738
|
3,998
|
4,009
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and benefits
|
13,714
|
13,974
|
12,652
|
Occupancy
|
2,429
|
2,406
|
2,561
|
Marketing and advertising
|
494
|
560
|
429
|
Data processing and communication
|
2,629
|
2,548
|
2,642
|
Professional fees
|
401
|
401
|
405
|
Forms, printing and supplies
|
219
|
224
|
200
|
Franchise and shares tax
|
340
|
434
|
476
|
Regulatory fees
|
462
|
431
|
516
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
54
|
54
|
227
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible
|
234
|
257
|
293
|
Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
—
|
(105)
|
—
|
Other expenses
|
1,964
|
1,862
|
1,178
|
Total noninterest expense
|
22,940
|
23,046
|
21,579
|
Income before income tax expense
|
14,358
|
14,520
|
13,785
|
Income tax expense
|
2,998
|
3,109
|
2,821
|
Net income
|
$ 11,360
|
$ 11,411
|
$ 10,964
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 1.47
|
$ 1.48
|
$ 1.38
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 1.45
|
$ 1.46
|
$ 1.37
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.27
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
EARNINGS DATA
|
Total interest income
|
$ 47,740
|
$ 48,720
|
$ 47,201
|
Total interest expense
|
13,258
|
14,672
|
15,452
|
Net interest income
|
34,482
|
34,048
|
31,749
|
Provision for loan losses
|
922
|
480
|
394
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,738
|
3,998
|
4,009
|
Total noninterest expense
|
22,940
|
23,046
|
21,579
|
Income tax expense
|
2,998
|
3,109
|
2,821
|
Net income
|
$ 11,360
|
$ 11,411
|
$ 10,964
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,532,181
|
$ 3,501,957
|
$ 3,449,472
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3,310,674
|
3,288,830
|
3,240,619
|
Total loans
|
2,734,651
|
2,716,382
|
2,745,212
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,196,539
|
2,183,431
|
2,038,681
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
2,253,149
|
2,241,895
|
2,279,363
|
Total deposits
|
3,002,477
|
2,977,273
|
2,772,295
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
442,610
|
430,198
|
403,504
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 1.47
|
$ 1.48
|
$ 1.38
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
1.45
|
1.46
|
1.37
|
Book value at period end
|
56.73
|
55.56
|
50.82
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
46.04
|
44.84
|
40.13
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
7,833,804
|
7,831,342
|
7,926,331
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
7,740,765
|
7,726,157
|
7,949,477
|
Diluted
|
7,826,764
|
7,795,826
|
8,026,815
|
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.30 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.29 %
|
Return on average equity
|
10.41
|
10.52
|
11.02
|
Common equity ratio
|
12.50
|
12.46
|
11.56
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
60.02
|
60.57
|
60.35
|
Average equity to average assets
|
12.53
|
12.28
|
11.70
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
|
12.11
|
11.84
|
11.48
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
|
15.65
|
15.29
|
14.58
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
4.16
|
4.06
|
3.91
|
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
|
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|
10.39 %
|
10.30 %
|
9.35 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
|
13.05
|
13.31
|
14.25
|
(1)
|
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
|
(2)
|
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(3)
|
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|
(5)
|
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
|
(6)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans receivable
|
$ 2,734,651
|
$ 43,717
|
6.41 %
|
$ 2,716,382
|
$ 44,548
|
6.44 %
|
$ 2,745,212
|
$ 44,032
|
6.43 %
|
Investment securities (TE)(1)
|
407,308
|
2,560
|
2.53
|
409,391
|
2,530
|
2.49
|
439,556
|
2,664
|
2.44
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
168,715
|
1,463
|
3.52
|
163,057
|
1,642
|
4.00
|
55,851
|
505
|
3.67
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 3,310,674
|
$ 47,740
|
5.78 %
|
$ 3,288,830
|
$ 48,720
|
5.83 %
|
$ 3,240,619
|
$ 47,201
|
5.84 %
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Savings, checking, and money market
|
$ 1,431,639
|
$ 5,809
|
1.65 %
|
$ 1,359,342
|
$ 5,860
|
1.71 %
|
$ 1,306,602
|
$ 5,401
|
1.68 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
764,900
|
6,597
|
3.50
|
824,089
|
7,948
|
3.83
|
732,079
|
7,221
|
4.00
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,196,539
|
12,406
|
2.29
|
2,183,431
|
13,808
|
2.51
|
2,038,681
|
12,622
|
2.51
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
783
|
8
|
4.19
|
5,539
|
53
|
3.89
|
Subordinated debt
|
54,702
|
845
|
6.18
|
54,647
|
845
|
6.18
|
54,485
|
845
|
6.20
|
FHLB advances
|
1,908
|
7
|
1.49
|
3,034
|
11
|
1.52
|
180,658
|
1,932
|
4.28
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 2,253,149
|
$ 13,258
|
2.38 %
|
$ 2,241,895
|
$ 14,672
|
2.60 %
|
$ 2,279,363
|
$ 15,452
|
2.74 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 805,938
|
$ 793,842
|
$ 733,613
|
Net interest spread (TE)(1)
|
3.40 %
|
3.23 %
|
3.10 %
|
Net interest margin (TE)(1)
|
4.16 %
|
4.06 %
|
3.91 %
|
(1)
|
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
$ 8,337
|
$ 6,531
|
$ 6,402
|
$ 6,272
|
$ 6,368
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
542
|
531
|
1,008
|
1,033
|
372
|
Commercial real estate
|
10,837
|
9,011
|
10,016
|
7,669
|
4,349
|
Construction and land
|
12,812
|
15,367
|
9,847
|
6,103
|
5,584
|
Multi-family residential
|
1,281
|
1,281
|
973
|
916
|
930
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,945
|
1,344
|
1,161
|
1,312
|
1,206
|
Consumer
|
41
|
46
|
60
|
35
|
161
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$ 35,795
|
$ 34,111
|
$ 29,467
|
$ 23,340
|
$ 18,970
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
14
|
65
|
55
|
12
|
77
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
35,809
|
34,176
|
29,522
|
23,352
|
19,047
|
Foreclosed assets and ORE
|
4,093
|
1,929
|
1,384
|
2,077
|
2,424
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 39,902
|
$ 36,105
|
$ 30,906
|
$ 25,429
|
$ 21,471
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
1.12 %
|
1.03 %
|
0.88 %
|
0.73 %
|
0.62 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total assets
|
1.01
|
0.98
|
0.84
|
0.67
|
0.55
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
1.31
|
1.25
|
1.09
|
0.84
|
0.69
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
Allowance for loan losses:
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 33,142
|
$ 32,827
|
$ 33,432
|
$ 33,278
|
$ 32,916
|
(Reversal) provision for loan losses
|
922
|
480
|
(229)
|
489
|
394
|
Charge-offs
|
(413)
|
(189)
|
(488)
|
(460)
|
(226)
|
Recoveries
|
29
|
24
|
112
|
125
|
194
|
Net charge-offs
|
(384)
|
(165)
|
(376)
|
(335)
|
(32)
|
Ending balance
|
$ 33,680
|
$ 33,142
|
$ 32,827
|
$ 33,432
|
$ 33,278
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 1,625
|
$ 1,730
|
$ 1,730
|
$ 2,700
|
$ 2,700
|
(Reversal) provision for losses on
|
—
|
(105)
|
—
|
(970)
|
—
|
Ending balance
|
$ 1,625
|
$ 1,625
|
$ 1,730
|
$ 1,730
|
$ 2,700
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
35,305
|
34,767
|
34,557
|
35,162
|
35,978
|
Total loans
|
$ 2,728,146
|
$ 2,744,023
|
$ 2,705,895
|
$ 2,764,538
|
$ 2,747,277
|
Total unfunded commitments
|
533,398
|
509,331
|
509,709
|
492,306
|
508,864
|
Allowance for loan losses to
|
84.41 %
|
91.79 %
|
106.22 %
|
131.47 %
|
154.99 %
|
Allowance for loan losses to
|
94.05
|
96.97
|
111.20
|
143.17
|
174.72
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.23
|
1.21
|
1.21
|
1.21
|
1.21
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.29
|
1.27
|
1.28
|
1.27
|
1.31
|
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
|
$ (413)
|
$ (1,363)
|
$ (1,174)
|
$ (686)
|
$ (226)
|
Year-to-date loan recoveries
|
29
|
455
|
431
|
319
|
194
|
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
|
$ (384)
|
$ (908)
|
$ (743)
|
$ (367)
|
$ (32)
|
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to
|
(0.06) %
|
(0.03) %
|
(0.04) %
|
(0.03) %
|
— %
|
(1)
|
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
|
(2)
|
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.
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