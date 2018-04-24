Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs

LAFAYETTE, La., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), deeply regrets to announce that Kathy J. Bobbs, a director of the company, died unexpectedly on April 21, 2018. Mrs. Bobbs had been a director of the company since June 1, 2016.

"The Home Bank family is deeply saddened by Kathy's passing," stated Michael P. Maraist, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank, "She was an outstanding director whose insight and energy will be greatly missed."