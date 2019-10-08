Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size Worth $29.8 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home beer brewing machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of homemade beer among millennials especially in U.S., Germany, and U.K. is expected to drive the market. Moreover, increasing consumption of craft beer across the world is a major driving factor for the increasing penetration of local brewery, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by growing popularity of craft beer among young consumers, owing to the availability of variety of flavors, including malted barley, chestnut, and honey among others

is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by growing popularity of craft beer among young consumers, owing to the availability of variety of flavors, including malted barley, chestnut, and honey among others Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) home beer brewing machine market is projected to reach USD 9.8 million by 2025

and and (EMEA) home beer brewing machine market is projected to reach by 2025 Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025, owing to rise in product availability

is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025, owing to rise in product availability The global market is highly competitive in nature. Key industry participants include Brewie and PicoBrew, Speidel Tank-und Behälterbau GmbH, Kickstarter, PBC, WilliamsWarn Ltd, HOME BREW WEST, BrewJacket LLC, LG Electronics., and BREWART

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mini Brewer, Full-size Brewer), By Mechanism (Automatic, Manual), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-beer-brewing-machine-market

Rising preference for fresh beer along with the rising trend of on premise sales is also expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for premium beer such as craft beer and draught beer on account of changing consumer lifestyle coupled with increased per capita income is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.

In terms of product, mini brewer held the leading market share of approximately 67.1% in 2018. However, full-size brewer is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by increasing number of small-scale and independent brewers in U.S., Europe, and New Zealand. For instance, according to studies, part-time craft beer market is growing steadily in New Zealand. Data shows that exports of higher alcohol beers, especially of craft styles, grew from USD 1 million in 2011 to USD 4.5 million in 2016.

On the basis of mechanism, automatic machines held the largest market share of approximately 87.1% in 2018. Increasing adoption of automatic brewing machine at brewpubs, bars, and restaurants is mainly attributed to growing popularity of craft beer. Moreover, microbreweries interested in producing pilot batches of craft beers, cold brew coffee, kombucha, and spirits, is anticipated to further fuel the demand for automatic machines over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing production and consumption of craft beer. Moreover, rise in the number of breweries accounting for major share of craft and draught beer is further driving the demand for home beer brewing machine.

