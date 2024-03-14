Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles for Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, A&D Medical, American Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Kaz, Microlife & Rossmax

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sphygmomanometers, Digital BP Monitor, Ambulatory BP Monitors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home blood pressure monitoring devices market size is estimated to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.62% from 2024 to 2030. One of the key growth drivers is the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, increasing the demand for home-based monitoring devices. While the incidence of hypertension has decreased in some high-income countries, the prevalence of the condition in low- and middle-income countries is increasing. The increasing demographic prevalence of hypertension is a key factor driving market growth.



The demand for BP monitors is very high because of the growing geriatric population and increasing obese population, as well as the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. Global databases report that 1.13 billion people globally suffer from hypertension, and it is also responsible for 7.6 million deaths annually. High blood pressure has been anticipated to be a major risk factor for hemorrhagic stroke and coronary heart disease in this decade. Hypertension, besides being the most prevalent, is also the leading cause of cardiovascular disease, premature mortality, and disability and poses a significant economic burden.



Furthermore, home blood pressure monitoring devices rose during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the incidence of comorbidities and the remote applicability of these products. The necessity of self-measuring blood pressure (SMBP) devices increased due to disruptions in conventional healthcare settings caused by lockdowns and social distancing guidelines. Despite an overall upsurge in SMBP devices, some surveys pointed to a decline in manual, automated, and pharmacy BP measurements. The shift towards remote monitoring methods like SMBPs represents an attempt to control COVID-19 spread while maintaining effective hypertension management.



In addition, the rising adoption of digital sphygmomanometer technology for measuring blood pressure is expected to fuel growth. Portable devices & mobiles are drawing focus due to their associated benefits, such as wireless transmission of patient information and large data storage space for patient management. The availability of advanced technologies that support treatment and medication compliance in patients for chronic disease management is expected to fuel market growth



Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

Key players contribute to this competitive landscape with strategic initiatives, product development, research and development, and regional expansion to propel market growth.

Digital home blood pressure monitoring devices are expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for digital monitors can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and blood pressure monitoring devices, as well as the increasing prevalence of hypertension worldwide.

In 2023, the U.S. home blood pressure monitoring devices market dominated the North American region with approximately 87% revenue share. The country is at the forefront of technological developments, specifically in healthcare.

The home blood pressure monitoring devices market in Russia is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The high prevalence of hypertension, coupled with high mortality from strokes, is anticipated to aid segment growth.

is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The high prevalence of hypertension, coupled with high mortality from strokes, is anticipated to aid segment growth. In Saudi Arabia , government initiatives and lifestyle-based disorders mainly drive demand for healthcare-related products, making it a crucial potential market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4. Aneroid Blood Pressure Monitors

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

4.5.2. Arm

4.5.3. Wrist

4.5.4. Finger

4.6. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Blood Pressure Transducers

4.7.2. Disposable

4.7.3. Reusable

4.8. Instruments And Accessories

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Blood Pressure Cuffs

4.8.2.2. Reusable

4.8.2.3. Disposable

4.8.3. Others (Bladders, Bulbs and Valves, Manometers)



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Company/Competition Categorization

5.3. Vendor Landscape

Omron Healthcare

Welch Allyn

A&D Medical

SunTech Medical

American Diagnostics

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Kaz

Microlife

Rossmax International

