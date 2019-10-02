Home Care Association Of America And Aloe Care Health Forge Strategic Partnership; Brings The World's First Digital Assistant For Eldercare To Over 500,000 Professional Caregivers

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), the leading voice for the home care industry, has forged a strategic partnership with Aloe Care Health for its 3,000 member companies. This partnership provides exclusive terms for HCAOA members. Details were not disclosed.

Aloe Care, launching this fall, includes a Smart HUB in the elders' home for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Activity Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. The service includes 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response center and an app for care collaboration between family caregivers and Home Care agencies.

"Our members work hard to take the worry out of the lives of their clients and their loved ones; it's our aim to in turn provide access to partners and services that make caregiving more efficient," said Peter Ross, President of the HCAOA Board. "It's great to see technology evolving with the needs of this community. Aloe Care built their service with our members in mind, including co-branding for our members and a custom interface for professional caregivers."

Added Ray Spoljaric, Founder and CEO of Aloe Care Health, "There are challenges to supporting older adults that don't need to exist today. We're addressing those logistical issues with a service that it is intuitive and easy-to-use. Our focus on safety, communication and care collaboration is made even stronger with this partnership."

The secure Aloe Care app provides a comprehensive suite of caregiving tools:

A log of check-ins by family and caregivers; participants can provide notes about the older adults' status.

The Calendar/Events tool ensures doctors' visits and other key appointments are met.

Integration capabilities with existing Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions.

Should an emergency occur, Aloe Care's call center can be reached 24/7, either through voice-activation from the elders home or remotely.

The Aloe Care sensors also learn mobility patterns, as well as notes behavioral anomalies within the caregiver app. This can help identify issues before they become emergencies.

ABOUT HCAOA: Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association – currently representing nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than 500,000 caregivers across the United States. HCAOA serves as the home care industry's unified voice. Representing a diverse number of small, mid-level and large corporations, HCAOA unites the industry through speaking with one voice in Washington, D.C. and state capitals across the country. HCAOA protects industry interests, promotes industry values, tackles barriers to growth and takes on industry-wide issues.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH: Aloe Care is delivering the world's first voice-activated digital assistant for elders at home and their caregivers. The service improves elders' safety and makes communication and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart HUB for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Activity Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service are given 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and an app for care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

