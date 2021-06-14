Home Care Chemicals Market is expected to expand at a CAGR close to 5% over the assessment period of 2021 and 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Further, growing population and rising urbanization are also expected to boost demand of home care chemicals over the coming years. The global home care chemicals market is expected to expand at a CAGR close to 5% over the assessment period of 2021 and 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for home care chemicals is anticipated to increase at a significant growth rate over the coming years due to increasing demand from laundry care, surface cleaning, and dishwashing product manufacturing industries.

Surfactants are anticipated to remain a key product type in the market, owing to high consumption in laundry and dishwashing applications.

With growing demand for proper washing of clothes and fabric, consumption of home care chemicals is also expected to witness considerable growth during the assessment period.

Asia pacific is expected to remain a key region across the global market. Presence of a fair share of key manufacturers is also driving market expansion in this region.

"Demand for surfactants is estimated to be significantly driven by the laundry and fiber care segment, as surfactants are widely utilized for the production of detergents, soaps, and conditioners," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global home care chemicals market has been identified as a moderately fragmented space, with prominent market participants accounting for a significant share. However, they do not single-handedly dominate the market.

Some of the leading players included in the report are BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Solvay S.A., DOW Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Croda International, Lubrizol Corporation, and Huntsman Corporation. The presence of a large number of local and regional market participants is expected to create a tough competitive environment at the global level.

Conclusion

Growing demand for cleanliness and rising awareness regarding maintaining hygiene are anticipated to drive the market of home care chemicals. Increasing laundry care facilities across the globe are also expected to consume a substantial amount of home care chemicals. Rising purchasing power of the middle-class population all over the globe is anticipated to further drive demand for home care chemicals over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a market research report on the home care chemicals market that contains global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

