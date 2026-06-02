Stevia Market Size to Grow from US$ 798.6 Mn in 2026 to US$ 1311.8 Mn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stevia market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 798.6 Mn in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 1311.8 Mn by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by rising consumer demand for natural sweeteners, increasing concerns about obesity and diabetes, and growing regulatory pressure on sugar reduction across developed and emerging economies. Stevia's ability to deliver sweetness without calories has positioned it as a preferred ingredient in beverages, dairy products, confectionery, and dietary supplements.

Growing Consumer Shift Toward Natural and Zero-Calorie Sweeteners

The worldwide movement toward healthier diets is significantly increasing demand for natural sweetening solutions. Consumers are actively reducing sugar intake as awareness grows regarding obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders. This shift has encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate products using ingredients that offer sweetness without added calories.

Stevia has emerged as one of the most attractive alternatives because it is plant-derived, calorie-free, and suitable for sugar reduction initiatives. Beverage producers are incorporating stevia into carbonated drinks, flavored waters, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink teas, while food manufacturers are using it in dairy products, baked goods, and confectionery applications.

Several global food and beverage companies accelerated reformulation programs to comply with sugar-reduction targets and meet consumer expectations for clean-label ingredients. Stevia's strong compatibility with these trends has strengthened its position across mainstream and premium product categories.

Beyond traditional food applications, nutraceutical companies increasingly utilize stevia in protein powders, dietary supplements, and wellness products aimed at health-conscious consumers. The growing preference for plant-based ingredients further reinforces its adoption worldwide.

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Technological Advancements Improve Taste and Expand Applications

Continuous innovation in steviol glycoside extraction and production technologies is another major driver of the stevia market. Historically, one of the primary challenges associated with stevia was the lingering aftertaste found in earlier generations of steviol glycosides. However, advancements in purification, bioconversion, and fermentation technologies have significantly improved flavor profiles and expanded commercial adoption.

Newer glycosides such as Reb M and Reb D provide a taste experience that more closely resembles sugar while minimizing bitterness. This has enabled manufacturers to use stevia in a wider range of applications where taste consistency is critical, including premium beverages, dairy products, and confectionery items.

The increasing use of fermentation-based production methods is helping manufacturers achieve higher purity levels while improving supply reliability and reducing dependence on agricultural variability. These developments support large-scale commercialization and provide food manufacturers with greater formulation flexibility.

The global functional food and nutraceutical industries continue to embrace stevia as a key ingredient due to its compatibility with clean-label and wellness-focused product positioning. As innovation improves both taste and manufacturing efficiency, stevia is becoming a central component of next-generation reduced-sugar formulations.

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Key Highlight: Arzeda Expands ProSweet Reb M Stevia Production Capacity in 2025

A significant development in 2025 was Arzeda's expansion of production capacity for its ProSweet Reb M stevia sweetener portfolio. In March 2025, the company announced increased production to address rising demand for high-purity Reb M sweeteners from food and beverage manufacturers. Later, in July 2025, Arzeda further expanded its North American production network, doubling ProSweet Reb M manufacturing capacity to support growing commercial adoption.

The expansion was driven by increasing demand for next-generation stevia solutions that provide sugar reduction while maintaining desirable taste profiles. By strengthening its production capabilities in both Europe and North America, Arzeda aims to ensure a reliable supply of ProSweet Reb M for customers developing reduced-sugar food and beverage products.

The capacity increase reflects the broader market shift toward advanced stevia ingredients that can meet large-scale commercial requirements. Arzeda stated that the expanded production footprint will help support customer growth and accelerate the adoption of high-purity Reb M sweeteners across multiple application categories.

This development highlights the growing importance of scalable stevia production technologies as manufacturers continue to invest in sugar-reduction strategies. The expansion strengthens Arzeda's position in the high-purity stevia segment and underscores the industry's focus on improving supply availability to meet rising global demand.

Segmentation Insights: Advanced Glycoside Innovation and Beverage Reformulation Sustain Market Leadership

Steviol glycosides are expected to remain the leading stevia type segment, accounting for approximately 72.4% of global market revenue. Their dominance is driven by exceptional sweetening efficiency, zero-calorie properties, and broad compatibility across food and beverage formulations. High-purity variants such as Reb A and Reb M are increasingly used in carbonated drinks, flavored waters, dairy products, and tabletop sweeteners due to their improved taste profile and reduced bitterness. Continuous advancements in fermentation and bioconversion technologies have enhanced purity, scalability, and sensory performance, making steviol glycosides the preferred choice for manufacturers pursuing sugar reduction and clean-label product development worldwide.

Regional Insights: North America Leads through Product Innovation While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth Trajectory

North America holds the largest share of the stevia market, accounting for approximately 46.7% of global value. The region benefits from strong consumer awareness regarding sugar reduction, a highly developed food and beverage industry, and widespread adoption of clean-label ingredients. The United States remains the dominant market, supported by extensive product reformulation efforts and significant investments in high-purity steviol glycoside research and development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.3% through 2033. China serves as a major production and export hub for stevia, while India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries are experiencing increasing demand for low-calorie beverages and healthier food alternatives. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing health awareness continue to drive market expansion across the region.

Europe maintains a strong position through its emphasis on clean-label products, sustainable sourcing practices, and regulatory support for natural sweeteners. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue to witness growing adoption of stevia in beverages, nutraceuticals, and health-focused food products.

Key Highlights

The global stevia market is projected to grow from US$ 798.6 million in 2026 to US$ 1311.8 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Rising consumer preference for natural, zero-calorie sweeteners and increasing sugar reduction initiatives are accelerating stevia adoption across food, beverage, and nutraceutical applications.

North America leads the global market with a 46.7% share, supported by extensive product reformulation activities, strong consumer awareness, and advanced ingredient innovation capabilities.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by expanding food processing industries, growing health consciousness, and increasing demand for low-calorie products.

Steviol glycosides dominate the market, accounting for 72.4% of total revenue, owing to their superior sweetness intensity, formulation flexibility, and improved taste profile.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Steviol Glycosides

Whole Leaf

Crude Extract

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Beverages

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Tabletop Sweeteners

Others

By Distribution Channel

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Cargill, Incorporated, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Pyure Brands LLC, and Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Ltd.

Cargill continues expanding its portfolio of next-generation steviol glycosides through fermentation-based production technologies, focusing on improved taste performance and scalability.

GLG Life Tech Corporation emphasizes vertical integration across cultivation, extraction, and ingredient manufacturing to ensure supply reliability and quality consistency.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) invests in advanced ingredient solutions and strategic partnerships to strengthen its presence in reduced-sugar product development.

Pyure Brands LLC focuses on consumer-oriented sweetening solutions, expanding its portfolio across retail, foodservice, and industrial applications.

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Ltd. continues increasing production capacity and global distribution capabilities to meet rising demand for natural sweeteners.

Business strategies across the industry emphasize innovation in high-purity glycosides, fermentation technologies, supply chain optimization, regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations, and investments in research and development aimed at improving taste profiles and expanding application opportunities.

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