Home Chef® Celebrates 10th Birthday

The Kroger Co.

30 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Leading meal solutions brand celebrates a decade of simple delicious meals

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared that Home Chef, the leading meal solutions brand with both a retail and online presence, is celebrating its 10th birthday.

"For a decade, Home Chef has provided customers with easy, convenient meal solutions to make cooking at home an experience that is simple and delicious," said  Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "From the doorsteps of customers to Kroger stores, Home Chef has served families across America, introducing new flavors, elevating classic favorites and always promising home cooks a meal that is achievable. We can't wait to see what the next decade brings."

Over the last 10 years, Home Chef has crafted more than 350 million meals served to 48 states. It has tested and tasted more than 12,000 recipes with 4,500 of those recipes making the customer menu. Home Chef has launched more than 500 products across the Kroger Family of Stores and opened four production and distribution facilities nationwide.

"It's amazing to see how much Home Chef has grown over the past 10 years, continuing to bring ease and convenience to home cooking, without sacrificing taste," said Erik Jensen, CEO of Home Chef. "We are looking forward to ten more years of innovating and delivering delicious meals!"

Customers can get their Home Chef favorites at Kroger's Family of Stores such as:

  • Home Chef St. Louis Style BBQ Full Slab Ribs
  • Home Chef Fried Chicken
  • Home Chef Savory Rotisserie Chicken
  • Home Chef Ready to Bake Pepperoni Mozzarella Flatbread
  • Home Chef Chicken Street Taco Kit
  • Home Chef Panko Ranch Chicken with hot honey butter Meal Kit
  • Home Chef Heat and Eat Lasagna
  • Home Chef Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese and more!

This year alone, Home Chef has innovated a slew of new products for its customers ordering meal solutions online. These new offerings include a dedicated Family Menu for larger households that prioritize value and convenience, expanded vegetarian recipes and new microwaveable Lunch options as part of Home Chef's "Extras," ready in just minutes and now available to order nationwide.

Home Chef products can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month. 

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Home Chef
Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger family stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration. 

