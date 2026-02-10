Skip the Reservation: Kroger Makes Valentine's Day Special with Surf and Turf Savings

Retailer shares expert meat and seafood tips, special offers for date night at home

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its bringing date night home with a romantic and delicious Surf and Turf dinner, perfect for lovebirds to celebrate Valentine's Day without the hassle of a reservation. Customers can also get special gifts delivered straight to their loved ones' doors with DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Kroger shares expert meat and seafood tips, special offers for date night at home

"Quality ingredients are the foundation of any romantic dinner and Kroger consistently delivers on quality and affordability," said Carlo Baldan, Group Vice President of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger. "Our meat and seafood counters feature premium cuts and fresh selections that feel like a night out. Kroger is making it easy to impress any Valentine this holiday."

To help home chefs create an unforgettable Valentine's Day meal, Kroger's culinary experts have shared their top tips for preparing restaurant-quality surf and turf at home. From selecting the perfect cut to achieving the ideal finish, here's how to impress:

Selecting the Perfect Steak: When choosing a steak at the meat counter, look for thin white flecks throughout the cut—more marbling typically means more tenderness and flavor. The best cuts for surf and turf include ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon and sirloin. Kroger culinary experts recommend Private Selection® Cracked Peppercorn seasoning, which includes the perfect balance of salt and garlic. For best results, salt your steak 30-60 minutes ahead of cooking for deeper seasoning and a better crust.

When choosing a steak at the meat counter, look for thin white flecks throughout the cut—more marbling typically means more tenderness and flavor. The best cuts for surf and turf include ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon and sirloin. Kroger culinary experts recommend Private Selection® Cracked Peppercorn seasoning, which includes the perfect balance of salt and garlic. For best results, salt your steak 30-60 minutes ahead of cooking for deeper seasoning and a better crust. Lobster and Crab — What to Look For: Choosing quality seafood is key. Look for solidly frozen lobster tails with no heavy ice crystals. Select a 4-6 oz. tail, which will cook evenly and stay tender—larger tails are easier to overcook. When choosing crab legs, look for intact shells and minimal ice buildup.

Choosing quality seafood is key. Look for solidly frozen lobster tails with no heavy ice crystals. Select a 4-6 oz. tail, which will cook evenly and stay tender—larger tails are easier to overcook. When choosing crab legs, look for intact shells and minimal ice buildup. Elevating with Sides and Finishing Touches: Complete the plate with simple sides that pair beautifully with surf and turf: roasted asparagus or broccolini, garlic mashed potatoes or a salad with citrus vinaigrette. After cooking your steak, finish with a quick baste of garlic-herb butter for steakhouse flavor without maximum effort. Keep seafood simple by topping with melted butter, a squeeze of fresh lemon and a light sprinkle of salt and parsley.

For additional guidance and trusted expertise, customers can ask the butchers behind the meat and seafood counters at Kroger Family of Companies across the country. These experts can help pick the right portions, sizes and anything else for special occasions. For more inspiration, customers can visit the blog for special surf and turf recipes.

A delicious home-cooked dinner pairs perfectly with fresh flowers from America's largest florist. Enjoy easy and convenient, on-demand floral delivery from more than 1,700 locations nationwide through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Customers can place orders on DoorDash and Uber Eats to be prepared and packed with care by in-store floral associates at Kroger's Family of Stores, with delivery facilitated by couriers directly to customers' doorsteps. Try floral delivery on-demand and enjoy $25 off $75 on the Bloom Haus storefront on DoorDash and Uber Eats now through February 14.

Lastly, don't forget dessert. Swing by Kroger's bakery for chocolate dipped strawberries, cakes and the retailer's new cupcake bouquets.

Do not miss out on savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:

Boneless strip steak for just $9.99 per pound

Wild caught lobster tails 2 for $10

Wild caught snow crab clusters as little as $9.99 per pound with a digital or in store accessible coupon

Kroger Russet Potatoes $1.99 for five pounds

20 percent off any six bottles of wine

Get all your staples for the week: Blueberries $1.99 per pint, Pink Lady Apples and Cosmic Crisp Apples $1.49 per pound, General Mills Giant Size Cereals BOGO, Sargento Cheese 2 for $5, Chobani Greek Yogurt 4-Pack $2.49, Simple Truth Cage Free Eggs (18 count) $3.99, Private Selection 80% Ground Chuck $6.99 per pound and more!

*Prices valid beginning February 11. Prices and products may vary by geography.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.