Home Chef Partners With Global Superstar Dolly Parton & Her Sister Rachel Parton George For Limited Run Meal Kits

"We are so excited to know Home Chef is bringing some of our favorite recipes to homes across America," shared Dolly. "My sister Rachel and I come from a long line of great cooks, and no matter how hard times were growing up, we always found time to gather around the table and celebrate with a meal as a family."

"That's so true", added Rachel, "Food really is our love language; it has always been a cornerstone in our home, and with each of these recipes comes a cherished memory that's close to our hearts. We had such a wonderful time reminiscing while putting this collection of recipes together, and it truly is a dream to get to share them with you. We hope you will love them as much as we do."

Dolly and Rachel grew up with their family in Tennessee, and each recipe in their cookbook is inspired by friends and family who contributed along the way. They have hand-selected a few of their favorite recipes from the book to appear exclusively on the Home Chef menu. Customers can place their orders for the Good Lookin' Cookin' collection starting today until Friday, October 18. Recipes for this collaboration will change weekly and come in a variety of formats to suit all types of food enthusiasts — including the classic Meal Kit, Express Plus and Culinary Collection. Throughout the partnership, every meal ordered from Home Chef's main menu will arrive in a custom Good Lookin' Cookin' co-branded box inspired by the cookbook. Each recipe card will feature a QR code linking to the cookbook for purchase.

Some highlights from the menu include:

Fried Chicken and Gravy with Dolly & Rachel's mashed potatoes

with Dolly & Rachel's mashed potatoes Family Favorite Meatloaf with southern green beans

with southern green beans Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Butter and broiled potato wedges and broccoli

and broiled potato wedges and broccoli Country Fried Trout with purple and white slaw

with purple and white slaw Barbecue Chicken Breast with spicy mayo corn

with spicy mayo corn And more!

In addition to recreating these meals, Home Chef is offering five lucky winners a chance to win a signed copy of the Good Lookin' Cookin' cookbook and a $150 Home Chef gift card. Fans are invited to enter by leaving a comment and tagging the person who they love to cook with (or for!) on Home Chef's giveaway post on Instagram from September 18 to October 18.

"We can't even begin to express how excited we are to partner with these pop culture ICONS!" said Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef. "Dolly and Rachel bring so much joy and love to everything they do — especially when it comes to cooking — and we're thrilled to help bring some of their most beloved family recipes to life in Home Chef's signature easy-to-use format."

First time customers can use the code "GETCOOKIN" to receive 18 free meals + free shipping.** For more information on the Home Chef and Good Lookin' Cookin' partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/good-lookin-cookin or follow Home Chef on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

*Meals from the Home Chef x Good Lookin' Cookin' menu are not available in stores

**Offer only valid for new customers with qualifying auto-renewing subscription purchase. The '18 Free Meals' offer is based on a total discount applied over a five-week period for a two-person, five-recipe subscription. Discount may vary for other meal plans and sizes. Full balance of offer expires 10 weeks after sign up; no carry over permitted. Shipping fee applies on all deliveries after the first box. Limited to one per household. May not be combined with gift cards or other offers. No cash value. Not valid in all states. Void where prohibited. Click here for additional details.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for updates and inspiration.

About Good Lookin' Cookin'

In Good Lookin' Cookin' Dolly and Rachel share tips for hosting events all year long, including twelve multi-course menus of cherished recipes for New Year's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more. You'll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a "Dolly Dollop," what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly's request every year for her birthday. Recipes include American classics such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake. Filled with more than 80 delicious dishes as well as photographs of Dolly and Rachel cooking and hosting all year long, Good Lookin' Cookin' is a treasured cookbook that will make you feel like part of the Parton family. With their trademark warmth and sisterly love, Dolly and Rachel remind you that cooking doesn't need to be serious—it should be fun! And always good lookin'!

