Home Creations Celebrates 40 Years

MOORE, Okla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Creations has reached a significant milestone as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1981 by two brothers, Mohammad and Jalal Farzaneh, Home Creations has grown into one of the largest homebuilders in the state.

Home Creations

Shortly after arriving in Oklahoma as students, Jalal and Mohammad quickly developed a close bond with their home state and, while studying at The University of Oklahoma in the early 1980s, Mohammad and Jalal Farzaneh built their first home in Norman. After both earned master's degrees in architecture, the two brothers promptly expanded Home Creations and began building new homes in south Oklahoma City - and soon throughout the entire metro and Tulsa.

"Oklahoma is home," Jalal Farzaneh said. "Oklahoma gave us the best education. Oklahoma is the best place to start a business, raise a family, be successful and experience the American dream."

Throughout its development, Home Creations has sought to continuously build high-value, energy-efficient homes, all while featuring the latest technology and amenities in the industry.

The company has also pioneered the use of innovative tornado safety features. "When the May 1999 tornado damaged over 8,000 homes in Central Oklahoma and 36 people lost their lives, we knew we could help by introducing safety features and making them standard in our homes," Jalal said. "While nothing can save homes in the center of an F-5 tornado, thousands of homes could be saved on the peripheral side of a tornado's path if the homes had tornado safety features."

Even with over 500 homes built and sold each year, Jalal and Mohammad Farzaneh continue to see a bright future ahead. As Home Creations begins its fifth decade, the next generation has now joined the company and is mapping its future development.

"With our sons taking on upper-management roles within the company, we are excited to see the future growth and what is in store for Home Creations," Mohammad said.

