Home Depot Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, Major ICT Contracts

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Home Depot Inc. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Home Depot's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



The Home Depot Inc (Home Depot) is a retailer of home improvement products. It offers various products, including building materials, home improvement supplies, hardware, electrical products, kitchen and bath products, flooring and paint products, appliances, and lawn and indoor and outdoor garden products.

The company offers credit card services, home delivery, e-retail, and installation services. Home Depot offers its products under the HDX, Husky, Hampton Bay, Home Decorators Collection, Glacier Bay, Vigoro, Everbilt, The Home Depot, LifeProof, and PetProof brand names.



In 2022, Home Depot established a $150 million venture capital fund Home Depot Ventures to invest in businesses that are enhancing retail operations, such as supply chains, shelf availability, and hiring procedures. Home Depot Ventures will consider investment opportunities in firms at different stages of development, but it will concentrate on early-stage and growth-stage organizations that benefit Home Depot customers and have the potential to go global.



Launched in 2018, Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is an acceleration program that has nearly 500 partner members. BiTA leverages its vast partner network to aid startups through various services including conducting research and analysis projects on market opportunity assessment and competitive benchmarking, advisory and consulting, carrying out pilot projects, branding and design, and launching innovative solutions.



Scope

Home Depot adopted One Home Depot strategy to bridge the gap between in-store and online retailing and provide frictionless shopping experience to its customers. As a part of its interconnected strategy, the company is connecting all its stores with customer-facing digital applications such as e-commerce websites and mobile apps. The digital applications, particularly mobile apps enable customers to use their smartphones to find product information, compare, buy, and even communicate with staff.

Home Depot is leveraging data collected from its digital retail and communication platforms, and social media as well to understand customers' needs and preferences, and provide better products, customize recommendations, enhance their experience, and design targeted marketing programs. The company uses Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, a cloud-based big data architecture which helps to gather and analyse consumer behavior, profile, and segment customers, and stay updated on their expectations.

Home Depot selected Nutanix to accelerate its software development and reduce total cost of ownership. This enabled Home Depot to consolidate its technology infrastructure and merge its server, storage, and virtualization teams into a unified operations group to optimize and manage entire infrastructure stack from a single console, driving IT innovation.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Home Depot's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AmplifAI

Figure Eight

Pinterest

Google

Alagoria

Adobe

Zebra Technologies

Loadsmart

Buildertrend

Afero

Roadie

Homee

HOVER

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3avf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets