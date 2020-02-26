WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Home-Depot-Recalls-4-Drawer-Whitewash-Chests-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest

Hazard: The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chest does not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chest unless properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Home Depot for a full refund with free chest pick-up.

Consumer Contact:

Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday; or online at https://www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 200

Description:

This recall involves the Home Decorator's Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest, Model # HDC-14012, made from mango wood with a distressed finish, which was sold between May 2015 and December 2019. The chest is about 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds. A white label on the back of each chest lists the manufacturer "Country Art & Craft LLP" and date of production in black text.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Online at www.homedepot.com from May 2015 to December 2019 for about $900.

Importer: Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufacturer: Country Art and Craft LLP, of India

Manufactured in: India



Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-079

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

